Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean; Her first collection of trendy dolls made from recycled Ocean-Bound plastic *

EL SEGUNDO, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) introduces Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first line of fashion dolls made from recycled plastic bound to the ocean *. The launch is in line with Mattels’ goal of achieving 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics in all of its products and packaging by 2030.

This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattels’ growing portfolio of goal-oriented brands that inspire environmental awareness with our consumers as a key focus, said Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer, Mattel. At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and continue to do our part so that children too can inherit a world full of potential.

Mattel has always known that a little doll can make a big impact. Looking to the future, Barbie remains committed to advancing her role and lending her global platform to create a better world for children around the world by focusing on diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity and now, sustainability in the following ways:

Barbie loves the ocean Collection: The collection includes three dolls with bodies made from 90% recycled plastic parts bound to the ocean * and a Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic. Mattels’ high manufacturing standards ensure this line delivers the same quality of play parents expect from Barbie.

Objective of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC): Barbie aims to achieve 95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fibers used in packaging by the end of 2021.

New episode of Barbie Vlogger: Barbie shares how we can all protect the planet, a new vlog on the hugely popular Barbies YouTube vlogging series teaches young fans the importance of caring for our planet and the daily habit changes they can make to make an impact. Barbie Vlogger is an online series that gives Barbie a platform to speak directly to her fans, while balancing learning moments that showcase Barbie as a model, as well as fun YouTube trends, like challenges. DIY.

The future of pink is green new brand campaign: Launched in partnership with BBH LA, the new campaign will build on the emblematic association of the brand’s pink alongside the emblematic association of green with the protection of the planet to communicate our next step towards a greener future and to educate children about the importance of sustainability in an easily digestible way. for fans of all ages.

Limited edition Bracelet 4océan x Barbie: Barbie partners with 4ocean, a purpose-built company on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, to launch a limited edition 4ocean x Barbie bracelet in signature pink made with post-consumer recycled materials and assembled from handmade by Bali artisans. For every bracelet sold, 4ocean will remove a pound of trash from oceans, rivers and coasts and provide educational materials to inspire and empower the next generation.

Our 62-year heritage is steeped in evolution, as we consistently lead initiatives designed to better reflect the world children see around them. Barbie Loves the Ocean is a prime example of sustainable innovations well done in creating a future environment where children can thrive, said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. We are passionate about harnessing the reach and reach of our global platform to inspire children to be part of the change they want to see in the world.

The Barbie program is one of many launches supporting Mattels’ corporate goal of using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics in all products and packaging by 2030. Other efforts include the launch recent from Mattel PlayBack, a toy trade-in program designed to salvage and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products and Drive Toward a Better Future, the Mattel product roadmap to make all cars, games and packaging Die-cast Matchbox with 100% recycled, recyclable or biobased plastic materials by 2030. Last year, Mattel also introduced several toys that scale up to this commitment, including the Fisher-Price Rock-a- Stack and Fisher-Price Babys First Blocks, made from bio-based plastics, three MEGA Bloks sets made from bio-based plastics, and UNO Nothin. Mais Paper, the first fully recyclable UNO deck without cellophane packaging materials.

For more information on the Barbie brand’s efforts to protect the planet, visit: Barbie.com/Environmental Impact. For more information on Mattels’ sustainability efforts, visit https://corporate.mattel.com/en-us/citizenship/sustainability.

* Plastic parts made from 90% plastic sourced from less than 50 km of waterways in areas without formal waste collection systems. Doll head, shoes, shelf and beach lantern accessory excluded.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the largest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, games, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in conjunction with the world’s largest retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel has proudly been a trusted partner in enabling children to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential.

