High school student sparks debate after protesting school’s ‘sexist’ dress code

A viral TikTok has sparked an online debate over whether public school dress codes are necessary or just archaic.

16-year-old Evita Frick-Hisaw, also known as @baggyjeanmom on TikTok, posted her now-viral video showing live clips of a dress code protest she and her peers organized last week. According to an Instagram post on her public account, she and her peers staged the protest on June 3 at Natomas Charter School’s Performing and Fine Arts Academy in Sacramento, California.

“In protest against the dress code assembly regarding ‘too [midriff], ‘we all wear crop tops,’ the poster read. ‘Boys! Support your friends and crop your tops !! “

“Our bodies are our choice, it’s not our fault that they’re distracted. They can’t take away our confidence and self-expression,” Frick-Hisaw wrote in a text box on the post.

News week spoke to Frick-Hisaw, who claimed the protest took place after hearing about the administrators’ plans to hold a discussion about student clothing.

“[The school principal] was going to have a dress code assembly so in response we wore crop tops to protest, “confirmed Frick-Hisaw.” It was a one day process, we showed up in crop tops and they started coding people. “

The video begins with Frick-Hisaw and her peers showing off their outfits, all of which included crop tops revealing their stomachs. The video then switches to a clip in which she now dons an oversized brown shirt, claiming to have been “dress code even before school started.” In the following clip, she transforms into a red spaghetti strap top.

Overlaying text on the video, Frick-Hisaw claims that she and dozens of other students against the school’s current dress code engage in a peaceful “walkout”, in which they sit on the floor in a socially distant circle on campus.

Several young women in attendance also arrive with body art and words written on their stomachs, including phrases like “Am I distracted?” “,” Skinny Pass? “And” Distraction “. This appears to be a comment on the administrative reasoning for not allowing culture highs in the classroom.

The video ends with the protesters “taken to the theater for a ‘talk'” noting that “now we have a real discussion to change the dress code”. However, Frick-Hisaw notes that “unfortunately people are being kicked out” for participating in the protest.

Frick-Hisaw confirmed with News week that the discussion in the school theater was a starting point “so that we can see what we can do about the situation”.

She also included photos of protesters in and around the school throughout the day, as well as signs found on campus in the video. One poster asked, “Teach boys to focus, not girls to cover up.” “Yes [children’s] bellies distract you, you shouldn’t be working with children, ”read another.

Frick-Hisaw also noted in his statement to News week that the demonstration culminated in a school reunion the next day with the intention of “I hope [changing] dress code next year. “

However, according to Natomas Charter School executive director Joe Wood, the video was not an accurate portrayal of the school dress code conversation.

“There was definitely a lot of misinformation there. There was no rally planned that day,” he said. News week. “Since the students returned to campus, we have focused on their emotional well-being.

“However, we noticed that some students started coming to class with slippers, crop tops and sports bras, so our plan was to have a 2-5 minute conversation with the school on Zoom because we can’t have in-person meetings due to COVID regulations, ”he explained.“ This conversation was basically telling students, “Remember the dress code that’s been around for three years, and while you shop for the summer, buy things according to the dress code. “”

Wood also confirmed that “since [the protest], we sat down with students to get a feel for what really happened. We had a town hall… to hear their concerns about the dress code and meet with individual students. “

Regardless, the video has since been viewed over 3.1 million times and loved by nearly a million viewers. Many in the comments expressed support for the student protest.

“I live for this … I wish I had had the idea of ​​doing this when I was in school,” wrote one commentator. “They can have an assembly to tell the girls how to dress, but they cannot have an assembly to educate the boys on how to respect others. [people’s] body, ”added another.

A student present congratulated those who had the courage to take part in the demonstration. “Let’s go, everyone. So proud of everyone, especially the younger ones. Most of the [seniors] they were told they couldn’t walk [at] graduation if they attended, “they said.” Several staff members [members] have tried [to] take the posters and flyers that we don’t put on campus, just hand them over [out] for people to hold on. “

Others have commented on how dress codes work at their school, saying they are “archaic” and “sexist”.

“Whenever the teachers tried to dress me, I would ask them why they even stared at my body at first. And they would get nervous,” one person recalled. “In fact, we had a [transgender] girls are given a dress code in our school because boys shouldn’t be wearing dresses, ”said another.

Wood also said News week that despite concerns from students and viewers on TikTok, the school’s three-year dress code is among the most progressive policies in America. According to the school’s student manual, “Clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to about three to four inches in crotch length across the upper thighs …[and] tops must have straps. “

“I think part of it was being locked up because of the pandemic. It seemed like they were protesting more against the dress codes of other schools, not ours, and the largely sexual and racial rules. [tone] they can have, ”Wood said. “The main concern of our dress code is that they come to school with appropriate clothing on their body. Children are more frustrated that they want to be able to wear crop tops or sports bras. “

Not everyone agreed with Frick-Hisaw and his peers. Some saw their response to the situation as “childish” and argued for mandatory dress codes.

“These little kids are going to have a hard time finding a job in the future if they can’t understand the basics of the dress code,” wrote one reviewer.

Frick-Hisaw made a video in response to this comment and provided more context to the initial video.

“So the reason we did all of this was because we were going to have a dress code assembly, and we thought the dress code was sexist towards women and also perpetuated the rape culture,” he said. she declared. “It made us very uncomfortable.”

“We all just want some freedom of speech and the freedom to express our confidence, whether it’s in a loose t-shirt or a tiny tank top,” she added. “As students, we feel like what we wear doesn’t distract others or affect anyone’s learning environment.”

She also addressed the commentary note on dress codes in the workforce. “We know we’ll have a dress code when we get older and maybe have uniforms with any job, but right now we’re in school and we’re in a learning environment,” she declared.

“We shouldn’t have to be kicked out of the classroom just for wearing a crop top,” Frick-Hisaw concluded.

Feedback on his follow-up video has remained very positive. “Don’t listen to people like that! They said colored hair and tattoos weren’t professional. we wrote. “You have a dress code all the time at school. I’m just letting you know that you CAN always get a job and be successful! Keep using your voice, it’s inspiring,” commented another.

Frick-Hisaw said News week that she was blown away by the support she received and had no idea the video would reach as many people as it did.

“I didn’t expect him to have three million views [per se] but I was not completely shocked, [overall] I’m very, very grateful, “she said.” I really appreciate the support, but the hateful comments don’t bother me because there are always those kinds of people. “

She also said News week that in her ideal world, there is little to no dress code enforcement. “Frankly if it was me [in charge] I wouldn’t be harsh with the dress code, I’m a big advocate of self-expression and self-confidence so if you like it that’s okay with me. “

In light of the incident, Wood said News week that no disciplinary action would be taken against participants, but that there would be “verbiage changes” in the “non-sexist” dress code, which currently “discourages bodily shame and focuses on upholding norms and standards. school attire expectations “.

“We have students who are not comfortable with big dress code changes,” he noted. “The Natomas District is one of the most racially, religiously and linguistically diverse, and our school as a performing arts school has a large LGBTQ + population.

“We used to have language that used the word ‘disturbance’ and the students weren’t comfortable with that… we largely expect it to stay the same, we just need to reconnect on the reinforcement.” , he added. “Staff, parents and students need to understand what he is saying and why he is saying it. “

This is the latest in a series of cases around the world where dress codes and fashion standards have been called into question in schools. In May, two Spanish teachers wore skirts to class every day in solidarity with a student being bullied over his own clothing choices. Another London school has faced a backlash after threatening to expel student protesters over disagreements over their “discriminatory” dress code, which allegedly targeted black and Muslim students.

This story has been updated with comments from Natomas Charter School Executive Director Joe Wood.