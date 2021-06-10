Penn men’s football participates in anti-racism experiment “A Long Talk About The Uncomfortable Truth”

Mattias Hanchard thought the event was a step in the right direction, despite a turnout issue



Acknowledging the growing conversations around diversity and inclusion, Penn Men’s Soccer established a Diversity and Inclusion Committee and participated in the “A Long Talk About The Uncomfortable Truth” program. Credit: Son Nguyen

Over the past 18 months, various events in the United States and abroad have opened our eyes to the continuing racial injustice that many people face in modern societies. The resulting turmoil was a stark reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to mend relationships and bring people together.

A group of players at Penn mens soccer have been aware of these challenges. Recognizing the increasing pressure these events place on individuals, especially students, several athletes, including Henry Sherwood Caballero, Spencer Higgins, Dane Jacomen, Will Schlatterer and Mattias Hanchard, have established a Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Hanchard, a growing sophomore and a committee member active in leading discussions on diversity and inclusion, felt the team needed to have conversations about current events in the United States and the diversity in general. The committee spearheaded the involvement of the football team in the “A Long Talk About The Uncomfortable Truth” program.

After the murder of George Floyd and the state the country was in, we felt that as a team we had to have something that was part of our team culture, ”said Hanchard. “We often talk about the importance of commitment and loyalty. Social justice and Black Lives Matter and all of these organizations, especially now, are extremely important and should be the foundation of any team that strives for diversity. We thought it would be a good time to talk about it given the state of the country.

A long speech on the uncomfortable truth is an anti-racist experience that combines self-guided and interactive activities. It begins with self-guided work based on a collection of media that depicts the history of racism in America and its effects on society today. Once this part is over, their long conversation begins. This conference is a virtual conference consisting of three 90-minute calls over three days. Conversations are divided into large group discussions and small meeting room style groups.

In addition to promoting diversity, an important question is how this workshop would affect team spirit. As Hanchard spoke, he noted that there were some issues with what ended up happening.

[We] must have encouraged our teammates to come on board, but I think for the most part everyone was relatively open to this conversation, he said. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the turnout we really wanted, but I think it was a good first step in the right direction in terms of opening the floor and opening the conversation.

Despite this, he felt supported by a decent amount of his teammates.

[I] I thought it was great to have my teammates to support me by participating in “A Long Talk,” Hanchard said. I left ‘A Long Talk’ feeling like the guys on the call were backing me and hopefully more Penn teams start to engage in these types of discussions. I think for the most part this will definitely help [team morale] for the future. It’s basically the first step in the right direction because we don’t want this to be the only year we do this and it goes out or something like that. Creating that team culture I was talking about is most important.

The men’s football team was one of the first Penn teams to engage in an activity like “A Long Talk” and is the Ivy League men’s first team to participate. Looking to the future, Hanchard believes this is a solid step in the right direction.

I think in the future I would love to do it every year, ”he said. “Especially every year you get new signings, new players, and if we did something like that throughout Penn Athletics, we can make sure that it’s really rooted as something that’s important and something not only values ​​Penn Athletics, but something that Penn values. If we keep having events like this and keep having conversations, not only will teams grow and come closer together, it will set the tone for everything and life after Penn.

Overall, Penn Mens Soccers’ involvement with “A Long Talk” is an illustration of the depth of relationships on and off the pitch. Participating in seminars and other activities such as “A Long Talk” can make Penn athletes better competitors and promote respect among athletes and students. As more sports come back to Penn, it would seem beneficial for more teams to use different methods and find programs that will foster inclusion and diversity among athletes.