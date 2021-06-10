2nd man jailed for his alleged role in the murder of Todriana Peters, 12: NOPD | Crime / Police





Authorities jailed a second man on suspicion of playing a role in the triple shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl at a graduation party in the Lower 9th Ward over Memorial Day weekend. Marcus Venible, 18, is charged with being an accomplice after second degree murder in the May 30 murder of Todriana Peters in the 500 block of Delery Street, New Orleans Police records show filed with the criminal court of the parish of Orleans. He would have abandoned the car used by the shooters in the neighboring parish of Saint-Bernard, according to the archives. Venibles’ arrest on Wednesday came a day after police jailed another suspect in the case, Dantrell Brown, 20, for second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Todriana was shot in the head and one of her legs at a party for Chalmette High School graduates. She had accompanied an older cousin to the party so they could charge their cell phones in the Todrianas brothers car. They had just arrived when gunshots broke out following a drive-by shooting. Two men, 18 and 19, were also injured in the shooting. Investigators wrote in court records that they later recovered the car used by the shooters in an unspecified part of Saint-Bernard parish. Detectives questioned Venible about the vehicle because he had the key fob, police said. In a statement, Venible claimed the shooters only gave him their car after Todriana’s death, and that he drove her to where she was later picked up, according to police on file. court. Investigators wrote that a surveillance camera recorded Venible leaving the car behind with a gun, and they obtained a warrant to arrest him. Venible, from Chalmette, surrendered to New Orleans Police on Wednesday morning. Trial court commissioner Robert Blackburn set Venible’s bond at $ 30,000 in a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Twice a day, we’ll send you the headlines of the day. Register today. Meanwhile, his co-defendant Brown remained in jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $ 1 million bond. Dozens of New Orleans residents gathered behind Lakefront Arena on Wednesday to unleash a flurry of balloons in memory of a 12-… Venible faces up to five years in prison if convicted of aiding and abetting the murder. Brown would be sentenced to life imprisonment if convicted of murder. If convicted of attempted murder, he could spend up to 50 more years on one count. After her murder, Todrianas’ relatives remembered the new seventh grader at Schaumburg Primary School as a girl who loved trendy fashions, dance battles and cooking. Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting a 12-year-old girl and injuring two others at a graduation party in the Lower 9th … Brione Rodgers and her 12-year-old cousin Todriana Peters stopped by a party in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward to pick up a phone charger … Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission







