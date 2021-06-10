Art and fashion help Fenimore Street Church scholarships





Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

Darlene Pantophlet, chair of the higher education committee at Fenimore Street United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, said she was pleased with the community’s support, despite the inclement weather, for the committee’s recent Art & Fashion fundraiser. to offer scholarships to high school graduates. The event, organized in collaboration with Moshood Creations, took place in stores on Fulton Street in Brooklyn. The event was well received by the community, said Pantophlet, from Saint Martin. Caribbean life. Moshood offered a 10% discount on clothing if the attendee purchased a piece of art. Due to bad weather, many people were unable to attend, she added. However, those in attendance had a great time, and there were also some teachable moments, as one of the attendees said. Pantophlet said that among the more than 100 patrons, throughout the event, were US Congresswoman from the Caribbean from Brooklyn, Yvette D. Clarke, and her Jamaican-born pioneer mother, the former member of the Council, Dr. Una ST Clarke, the first woman born in the Caribbean to be elected to New York City Council. Patrons were entertained by Pena Verde Capoeira and poets Ras Osagyefo and Empress Poetry, Pantophlet said. We featured original oil paintings by Senegalese artist Babacar Faye and Nigerian artist Caleb, who currently resides in South Africa, and inlaid pyrography work by multidisciplinary artist Haji R. Chamnganda from Tanzania, she said. Pantophlet said oil paintings by Jada and Shanelle Pringle, members of the Fenimore Street United Methodist Church, were also on display. Shanelle, a 2021 high school graduate, will attend Delaware State College in the fall, The mission of the Higher Education Commission is to educate young people; inspire them to give the best of themselves and to do their best; and collectively invest in our young people, so that they have the support they need to move forward with confidence into the future, said Pantophlet, who immigrated to New York with her mother in 197 and is an employee from New York State, with 29 years of service in marketing, advertising and event planning. Pantophlet said the Fenimore Street United Methodist Churches Higher Education Committee invests in youth by raising money for scholarships through events such as the Art & Fashion for Scholarships fundraiser, the Young Queens and Kings Rising, Open Mic Night fundraisers and Kwanzaa events. She said Moshood has been a fixture in the Brooklyn community for 27 years. From the start, Moshood has supported the Higher Education Committee in all of its fundraising efforts. My motivation for doing what I do comes from my mother, grandmother and other women in my family, said Pantophlet, who was appointed chair of the Higher Education Committee in 2017. They served in community and therefore service is embedded in my DNA. It is in this spirit that we have programs that will uplift young people and inspire them to give the best of themselves, she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos