Men Charged With Firing Airsoft Guns At People, Reckless Driving In Rollover Accident





Eastpointe Police have arrested and charged two suspects who crashed after allegedly pointing Airsoft-style weapons with green lasers and firing at random people at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The two suspects, along with a third person, were inside a black 2008 Audi found in a rollover accident that police found resting on a Ford Fusion 2105 and struck three other vehicles. Photos courtesy of the Eastpointe Police Department Facebook. Inset from L to R, Dequan Marquese Gadson, Tejuan Myron Jones Tejuan Myron Jones of Westland was the driver of the car, while Dequan Marquese Gadson of Detroit was the passenger. The two face multiple charges. A third person has not been charged. Police said Jones and Gadson were heading south on Rein in the Audi and “wielding a high powered AR-15 style Airsoft pistol with a green laser and possibly another weapon,” police said. . Investigators say two witnesses on their porch saw the slow moving vehicle on their street and then realized the lasers were aimed at them. Witnesses say they heard gunshots from the weapons and one of them claimed he was shot in the leg, however, there were no visible injuries. The Audi then fled. Victims searched the area for a license plate and saw the car heading south on Shakesphere as they headed north on the same street. Police say when Jones and Gadson observed them they began to point what appeared to be the lasers at their windshields. The driver, Jones, then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated to a high speed, hitting several parked vehicles. “His reckless actions resulted in his vehicle overturning,” Eastpointe police wrote on his Facebook page. “The occupants of the Audi said they were ‘playing’ with guns when they left. Jones has been charged with five counts and received a $ 25,000, not 10%, bond, while Gadson has two counts and a $ 15,000, non 10% bond.

