Details on MAGIC, Micam, FFANY and more – Footwear News

As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across the world, the footwear and fashion industries are returning to normal – exemplified by the highly anticipated return of in-person trade shows.

This week, Atlanta Apparel is hosting its June event, which will be followed by a full range of business gatherings in the United States and abroad.

Below are details on what to expect at some of the major events coming up this summer. (And to see the full show schedule for the second half of 2021, click here.)

Atlanta Clothing

June 9-12; August 3-7; October 12-16

AmericasMart, Atlanta

Atlanta Apparel showcases clothing, footwear and accessories for women, men and children on 10 floors in the AmericasMart Building 3. Buyers can visit more than 300 permanent showrooms, as well as 300 temporary exhibitors of brands ranked according to product categories and markets. The April edition of the show featured 65 shoe brands, including well-known brands like Chinese Laundry, Jeffrey Campbell, Matisse, Sam Edelman and Toms, in addition to boutique brands like Vintage Havana.

A display at the Atlanta Shoe Market. CREDIT: Courtesy of the Atlanta Footwear Market

Atlanta Shoe Market

August 14-16

Cobb Galleria Center, Atlanta

For its second in-person show of 2021, the Atlanta footwear market is already seeing a ‘huge increase’ in retail listings from the west and east coasts, with majors including Shoe Show, Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station, Belk and Bealls have pledged to attend. And vendor attendance was at 98% of levels for its February event in mid-May. Executive Director Laura Conwell-O’Brien told FN the salon is returning to a “return to normal” setup, but some COVID precautions will remain in place. “As we already had a successful show in February 2021, we are confident that we can keep everyone safe in the future,” she said. One difference: The popular casino opening night is now a cocktail party in the main lobby.



Corky’s shoe showroom at Dallas Apparel & Accessories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dallas Market Center

Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market

June 15-18; August 24-27; October 26-29

Dallas World Trade Center, Dallas

Over the past year, the Dallas Market Center has hosted several in-person clothing and accessories shows, as well as gift and homeware events, with more slated for the second half of 2021. According to the organizers, the June edition of the Apparel & Accessories magazine show will feature over 100 shoe brands in temporary and permanent showrooms, including newcomers Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Louise et Cie and Bos & Co. The footwear category was one of the fastest growing areas in the market, with a 76% year-over-year increase in the number of exhibitors in June. And organizers said new buyer requests were up 50% from 2019.

FFANY Market Week

August 2-6; November 29-Dec. 3

Member Showrooms and The Warwick, New York City

FFANY Market Week will be held in person in August – its first live event since early 2020. Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (which merged with FFANY last year) announced last month that the show will have a setup similar to past seasons: many FFANY members plan to welcome buyers to their New York showrooms, including Caleres, Steve Madden, Camuto Group, Wolverine, BBC, HH Brown and Deer Stags. In addition, the Warwick New York Hotel will once again serve as an exhibition venue for brands. Plans for a launch cocktail are currently on hold.



Magic signage in Las Vegas, February 2020 CREDIT: Courtesy of Hailey Howard / Informa Markets Fashion

Magic Las Vegas

August 9-11

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Magic and Project will return to Las Vegas in August with live performances. Kelly Helfman, business president of the organizer of Informa Markets Fashion, said in a statement, “While each event requires its own set of security measures, the industry can expect all planning and implementation. he future organization of our events is managed with the best standards of safety, hygiene and cleanliness. In Las Vegas, Informa is planning “new and renewed exhibition experiences” for its footwear, apparel and accessories segments. An expanded range of educational sessions is also in preparation. Sourcing at Magic will use a hybrid approach, with a digital event parallel to the live show to expand its reach internationally.

Magical New York

19-21 Sep

Jacob Javits Center, New York

Informa Markets Fashion presents its Magic in the Big Apple show. Presented alongside Coterie, the event will feature brands for men, women and accessories previously hosted at Fame, Moda, Sole Commerce and Children’s Club.



A look at the Micam fair.

Micam Milan

19-21 Sep

Fiera Milano-Rho exhibition center, Rho, Italy

Micam will be back in Milan this fall. The show returns with a three-day edition – one day less than usual. “We are delighted to be back with a physical edition and we want to maximize the lead time for every possible stakeholder. Three days is enough for buyers to [do business] on the floor, ”said Tommaso Cancellara, CEO of Micam and Managing Director of the Italian Footwear Association. With most of the attendees expected to come from Europe due to quarantine rules, organizers plan to host the show in four pavilions compared to the usual six. Attendance could be around 65% of previous levels, Cancellara said. Already, he noted, buyers are excited to meet again in person. “Shoes and especially high-end shoes are an emotional buy,” said the executive, noting that strong security protocols will be in place at Fiera Milano. (Specifics such as the use of masks will be determined closer to the show.) Micam is stepping out of its latest digital show, a two-month event that ended last month and drew around 90 brands. He also organized a series of educational seminars for the participants.



The exterior sign of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver for Outdoor Retailer Summer Market. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Summer Outdoor Retailer

August 10-12

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

Outdoor Retailer will return to an in-person event this summer – although postponed to August from June – after hosting several virtual events due to COVID-19. OR organizers take extra precautions to ensure attendees are safe at the next show. In the plan – which includes precautions beyond what has been mandated by government and local authorities – OR will require temperature checks and face masks for everyone except children under 2. Additionally, the show is designed with one-way entrances and exits to allow social distancing; daily disinfect all frequently touched seats, toilets and public areas; and provide exhibitors with access to enhanced cleaning and disinfection services for their stands. Additionally, OR implements a no-contact policy that prohibits hugs and handshakes.