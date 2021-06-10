Fosun Fashion Group to acquire Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi

Fosun Fashion Group (FFG) is an international luxury fashion group and a subsidiary of Fosun International, one of the world’s largest innovation-driven consumer groups.

Sergio rossi brings iconic footwear brand to FFG’s luxury portfolio, which includes Wolford, Caruso, St. John and French fashion house Lanvin

brings iconic footwear brand to FFG’s luxury portfolio, which includes Wolford, Caruso, St. John and French fashion house Lanvin Fosun International has nearly 30 years of experience investing and growing successful global brands, and is particularly strong in bringing brands to China , the largest luxury market in the world

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Fosun Fashion Group (“FFG”), the global luxury fashion group based in China announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Sergio Rossi S.pA (“Sergio rossi“), one of Italy’s most famous luxury footwear brands for a long time for its production of high quality footwear, of Absolute Luxury Holding Srl, an independently managed investment subsidiary of Investindustrial V LP (” Investindustrial ”). The acquisition will further enrich FFG’s luxury brand portfolio, which currently includes Lanvin, Wolford, Caruso and St. John Knits, complements the group’s core competencies through luxury accessories. is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to be finalized this summer.

FFG is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited (HKEX: 00656.HK), one of the world’s largest consumer groups which, over the past three decades, has invested and developed successful businesses globally in fields of tourism, sport, food, entertainment, health, pharmaceuticals, insurance and others. Fosun International operates in more than 20 countries and manages more than 117 billion US dollars in total assets.

Sergio rossi was founded in 1951 by Mr. Sergio rossi in the famous shoemaking district of San Mauro Pascoli in Italy. Formerly owned by the Gucci Group (now Kering), Sergio rossi was then acquired by Investindustrial in 2015. Today, Sergio rossi has a global distribution network of 64 stores, 45 of which are directly owned flagship stores in premier luxury locations in the EMEA region, Japan and Greater China with the remaining franchised stores.

FFG manages a portfolio of heritage brands spanning a full spectrum of luxury fashion categories, and is one of the first players to create a global luxury fashion group in China. This acquisition not only complements a more complete strategic brand ecosystem for FFG, but also creates potential synergies between brands through that of Sergio Rossi fully owned, state-of-the-art factory.

“We are delighted to have Sergio rossi join the FFG family, which we believe is one of the few leading shoe manufacturers on the market. When we immersed ourselves in the brand, we were seduced by its DNA which is deeply rooted in the creativity and know-how of its eponymous founder. The world of Sergio rossi is a place where magic and reality come together to create handmade shoes for sophisticated, smart and chic women effortlessly, ”said Joann cheng, Chairman of Fosun Fashion Group.

“In addition, we were also fascinated by that of Sergio Rossi archive, meticulously renovated and digitally filed with more than 13,000 documents, and where more than 6,000 traditional shoes are stored as a source of inspiration for future collections. Since its inception, the brand has been at the forefront of quality and craftsmanship, and these attributes are shared across our group’s portfolio. We would like to thank Investindustrial and the management team for their commitment and leadership over the past five years and we look forward to continuing the legacy of Sergio rossi move forward in this new chapter. As always, FFG remains fully committed to continuing to grow this brand as one of the most iconic footwear brands in the market. “

Michael guan, President of Asia at Investindustrial commented: “Under the ownership of Investindustrial and its globalization efforts, sales in Asia and especially China has grown considerably to become the key region for Sergio rossi. We believe that FFG, with its strong position in China and Asia, is a perfect new owner to help Sergio rossi develop in the region. “

Riccardo sciutto, CEO of Sergio rossi commented: “After five years of excellent partnership with Investindustrial and having taken the first step in the vast renewal of the company, I and the rest of the management team now welcome FFG as the new owner. We are delighted to that of Sergio Rossi future growth prospects supported by new collections that will be unveiled, the fast-growing market on which our brand is appealing, and FFG as a new partner to accompany us on this exciting journey. “

About Fosun International

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun’s mission is to provide high quality products and services to families all over the world in the fields of health, happiness, wealth and smart manufacturing. Fosun International Limited is an innovation-driven consumer group that has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets of 767.7 billion RMB (vs. 117.7 billion US dollars) from the December 31, 2020. Fosun International ranks # 459 on the Forbes Global 2000 2021 list.

About Fosun Fashion Group (FFG)

Launched in 2017 and based in Shanghai, China, FFG is a multidisciplinary industrial platform that focuses on deep operations and strategic investments in luxury fashion. Rooted in China with a global vision, FFG is able to provide the complete solution for the sustainable growth of brands. FFG believes that long-term value can be created through a variety of strategic initiatives. These include brand building, talent recruitment, product development, strategic alliances, channel expansion, digitization, as well as full spectrum local operations provided by its China operational arm, Fosun Fashion Brand Management (FFBM). Through its unique approach and position, FFG seeks to create and connect cross-border communities, empower talent and drive growth. FFG’s current brand portfolio includes Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Caruso and Tom tailor. For more information, please visit http://fashion.fosun.com/.

About Sergio rossi

Sergio rossi is an Italian luxury footwear brand with significant international presence and notoriety. The company has a high-end global distribution network comprising 64 stores (of which 45 are owned and 19 franchised) in prime luxury locations in the EMEA region, Japan and Greater China. Sergio rossi has first-rate manufacturing capabilities located near Rimini on the northeast coast of Italy (within an industrial region with a very strong footwear heritage) and can accommodate significant increases in production, including complementary product categories. More information is available at: www.sergiorossi.com

About Investindustrial

Investindustrial is a leading European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with 11 billion in capital raised. With ESG principles deeply rooted in the company’s core approach, Investindustrial has been providing capital, industry expertise, operational guidance and global platforms to midsize companies for 30 years to accelerate sustainable value creation and growth. international expansion. Certain companies of the Investindustrial group are authorized and subject to regulatory oversight by the FCA in the UK and the CSSF in Luxembourg. The investment companies of Investindustrial act independently of each other and of each Investindustrial fund. Further information is available at www.investindustrial.com.

SOURCE Fosun Fashion Group