



Despite the thousands of kilometers of distance between their two institutions, the Meadows Museum in Dallas and the Museo del Traje in Madrid have teamed up to trace the history of Spanish fashion. To illustrate the evolution of fashion trends in Spain over the past 500 years, this fall’s show will pair paintings from the Meadows collection with historic clothing and accessories from the Museo del Traje. “Canvas and Silk: Historical Fashion at the Museo del Traje de Madrid” is the first substantial collaboration between the Spanish National Fashion Museum and an American museum. It is bowed on September 18 in Dallas and will continue until January 9. For example, “The torero ‘El Segovianito’ 1912” by Ignacio Zuloaga will be presented with a “traje de luces”, the costume usually worn by bullfighters. Finely embroidered, they are covered with tassels in metallic threads, sequins and balls that shine in the light and accentuate the movements of a bullfighter. Joan Miró’s ‘Queen Louise of Prussia’ from 1929 will be next to a vibrant hand-painted dress and shoes by contemporary designer Manuel Piña. This is the first historical fashion exhibition organized by Meadows. He did however stage another fad, albeit on Cristóbal Balenciaga and his couture heritage. Museum curator Amanda Dotseth, who co-organized the exhibition, described the Museo del Traje as “relatively young because fashion has always been difficult to classify in the context of the museum.” Is it fine art? Is it ethnographic? The link is intended to inform the Spanish art of The Meadows which spans from medieval to contemporary with a force in 18th and 19th century paintings and sculpture. His Madrid counterparts examined this work and pointed to Chantilly lace, specific collars, and other fashion items depicted in the artwork. The pairings are meant to give viewers a better idea of ​​what the artists were trying to achieve with embroidered silks and specific clothing, she said. The message is not only decorative. Hoping that “people will leave thinking more about what they’re wearing, what people were wearing and what that means.” It’s easy to put something on and get out. It all makes a little bit of sense and there is something relevant today about thinking about where the things you buy and wear come from, ”Dotseth said. The fact that historically the most elite members of society could afford fashion items in ivory, whalebone (especially for the crinoline) and tortoise shell is referenced in the exhibit, while today imitations of these things are usual. One of the most notable pieces is an embroidered Manila silk shawl named after the capital of the Philippines, which was made in China and traveled through the Philippines Mall before heading to Spain. There, the “beautifully dyed silk” shawls were modified with fringes and so popular that they have been passed down from generation to generation, Dotseth said. “It’s worth thinking about all the effort and all the distance traveled for one garment,” she said. “I hope people learn more about Meadows’ permanent collection, about Spain and how what we wear shapes our personal identities as well as our national identities. It looks really pedestrian, but I hope they just like to see some really nice things. Very beautiful lace and silks are a pleasure to look at like a beautiful painting. There is something restorative about the quality of the craftsmanship, the materials and the beauty, ”she said.







