NEW: Alex and Ani join long list of fashion brands ahead of Chapter 11
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Alex and Ani, the company that revolutionized bangle jewelry in America more than a decade ago, have not been able to escape the financial impacts of the pandemic.
The Rhode Island jewelry company joins some of the biggest names in fashion and retail who have filed for bankruptcy during their restructuring.
The list includes Brooks Brothers, Ann Taylor, Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, Roberto Cavalli, Diesel and many more.
In its announcement, Alex and Ani said that in continuing their efforts to stabilize its business, they have entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (“RSA”) with its debt holders and sponsors, Lion Capital and Carolyn Rafaelian. , concerning a global financial agreement and operational restructuring. To implement the restructuring, the Company initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Rafaelian left the company about a year ago and has since started a new jewelry business.
Alex and Ani intend to continue operating their currently open stores and website as usual during the court-supervised process.
The business has been one of Rhode Island’s great successes. It created a national fashion trend and grew from a small jewelry maker to over $ 400 million in sales over a period of around five years. But, in fashion, what goes up must come down.
In Rhode Island – The company expects to maintain operations
The company told GoLocal that the headquarters, as well as distribution and manufacturing, will remain in East Greenwich.
“We understand the important role we play in the local economy. We have been in business here for almost 20 years, and during that time we have helped establish an extensive network of talented and dedicated suppliers and craftsmen. I want to stress that we expect there will be little to no disruption to operations here in our home state. As we navigate the restructuring process, our employees across the head office and distribution center will continue without interruption. By using the Chapter 11 process, we are setting a clear path forward and consolidating a healthy and robust future, ”said Kate Robinson EVP, Brand Strategy for Alex and Ani.
According to the announcement, along with the Chapter 11 filing, Alex and Ani have started a marketing process, seeking buyers who will have the opportunity to submit competing bids for the purchase of the assets.
At the same time, shareholders have agreed to the terms of a full stand-alone restructuring which will serve to ensure that future operations remain intact.
“We have worked diligently to overcome the challenges of our capital structure, and we are very pleased with our progress from an operational efficiency perspective,” said Robert Trabucco, Director of Restructuring of Alex and Ani .
“In 2020, COVID-19 forced the company to suspend its major strategic growth initiatives, temporarily close stores and scale back operations in light of reduced in-store customer demand. Meanwhile, Alex and Ani have continued to invest in his e-commerce platform, ”Trabucco said.
Alex and Ani have taken important steps toward financial health by realigning sales channels, reducing the business footprint, and reducing capital expenditures and working capital. During the restructuring process, the company will continue to have the financial resources to purchase the goods and services necessary to meet customer needs while continuing to provide the high quality service and support that has become the hallmark of brand manufactures.
“After careful consideration of a number of available options, the Board has determined that a Chapter 11 filing is in the best interests of all parties, including our valued customers and employees,” he said. declared.
Trabucco also stressed that there will be little or no disruption to business and day-to-day operations following the Chapter 11 filing. “Our employees will continue to be paid as usual during this process. will seek to optimize its retail footprint, strengthen the e-commerce platform and focus on strategic wholesale accounts, ”he said.
“This process and the proposed transaction are positive news for our employees, customers and suppliers. Alex and Ani will have improved access to financial resources with an optimized capital structure necessary to continue to prosper and grow. By using the Chapter 11 process, we are able to ensure rapid and orderly sizing of our balance sheet and operations, ”added Trabucco.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Klehr Harrison Harvey Brazenburg LLP act as co-legal counsel to the company and Portage Point Partners, LLC as investment banker and financial advisor.
