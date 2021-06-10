Rothy’s finally launched its first collection of men’s shoes





For several years now, by Rothy is known for its stylish and sustainably made women’s shoes, ranging from flats and sneakers to sandals. Now, the brand has spread to men’s shoes, offering two different styles of shoes, a sneaker and a driving moccasin. Whether you are looking for a new pair of everyday shoes for yourself or are still looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift, these styles are a must have. And if you like these styles, we recommend that you shop now as we expect these shoes to sell out quickly, like most of Rothy’s other shoes and accessories.

This men’s shoe launch includes the RS01 sneakers, a low-top lace-up sneaker and the Driving moccasin, a slip-on shoe with a classic moccasin silhouette and a studded sole. Both models are made from Rothy’s classic knit material, made from recycled plastic water bottles, which gives the shoes a comfortable and flexible feel. Plus, another benefit of Rothy’s is that the shoes are machine washable, so they will always look and feel fresh no matter how much you wear them. Both pairs are also designed to be worn with or without socks, making them a great summer option. As for the colourways, the RS01 sneaker is available in bone, white, olive and black, while the Driving moccasin is available in navy blue, black and two different varieties of camouflage, so whether you are looking for a simple shoe and all of them. days or a trendy piece, you should be able to find something in this collection that will suit your wardrobe.

