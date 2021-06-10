Pent-up demand fuels teleworkers’ desire to dress up and spend more when they return to the office, new survey from Kontoor Brands, parent company of Lee® and Wrangler®, reveals





GREENSBORO, NC – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – As more remote office workers declare their willingness to return to the office, free time seems to have rewritten their definition of casual activity, according to a recently released study from Kontoor Brands, the parent company of Cowboy and Lee. While security protocols mean the office itself may look different, office workers, especially their clothing, are expected to be, too. Of the 1,006 adults surveyed, 85% expect their office to adopt a casual dress code, but the definition of casual dress appears to be changing. Respondents were asked how their back-to-work wardrobe would compare to their office attire before the pandemic, which revealed: Fewer people (36%) plan to wear dress pants or skirts when they return to the office, a decrease of 7 points.

Almost 4 in 10 workers (39%) plan to wear jeans in the office, an increase of 7 points.

Sweatpants and jogging pants will be more prevalent, with 15% of office workers expecting to wear them to the office, a 7 point increase. With trends and expectations, employers should consider rewriting the definition of a relaxed business, said Scott Baxter, president and CEO of Kontoor Brands. What the survey results suggest is that employees prefer their clothes to ensure a seamless transition between their evolving professional and personal roles. The overwhelming majority of office workers (84%) said a wardrobe refresh was in order. On average, these consumers plan to spend $ 445 on new clothes. And more than 8 in 10 people (82%) said they would buy new jeans in the next 12 months, and many of them plan to wear jeans more frequently when they get back to work. As for the reasons for the demand for denim, respondents said their current jeans were old or worn out (45%), were out of shape (32%), or thought buying new jeans would brighten their mood ( 34%). Our clothes are an extension of us, and during these uncertain times, people buy and wear clothes that make them more comfortable, Baxter added. Our Lee and Wrangler Design teams believe that office attire should be comfortable, casual, and stylish. While office workers may have sacrificed comfort in the past, now they want to tick all the boxes when selecting their back to office wardrobe. Additionally, the survey found that office workers expect their clothes to make the transition from office to events easy. For example, consumers indicated that they are likely to wear jeans for a night out with friends (73%), a concert or show (70%) or a date (63%). And a surprising number said they plan to wear jeans at more formal events, such as weddings (31%). About the survey Kontoor Brands commissioned an impartial third-party vendor, KRC Research, to conduct an online survey of 1,006 adults in the United States aged 18 or older who are currently employed and working in an office prior to the COVID-19 pandemic ( before March 2020). Data was collected May 7-13, 2021. More information is available at kontoorbrands.com/news. About the Kontoor brands Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle clothing company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Cowboy and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes premium products that are beautiful and well-fitting, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is an organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value to its customers. stakeholders. For more information on Kontoor brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

