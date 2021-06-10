Lanvins Chinese Parent is the new owner of Sergio Rossi

Chinese Fosun Fashion Group strengthened its positions in luxury with its second Italian acquisition, taking over the footwear specialist Sergio rossi and chart an expansion disk in Asia.

Disclose the transaction exclusively to WWD, Fosun declared having acquired 100 percent of Sergio rossi SpA of Absolute Luxury Holding Srl, an independently managed subsidiary of the European investment company Investindustrial, adding to a portfolio that includes the French house Lanvin, Austrian hosiery specialist Wolford, Italian menswear company Caruso and American fashion label St. John.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The development suggests that Fosun Fashion Group is still on the lookout for acquisitions and is carefully building its luxury product portfolio. It also highlights the increased investor interest in the footwear category, with Christian Louboutin, Birkenstock and Dr. Martens all involved in recent transactions or initial public offerings, and Adidas looking for a buyer for Reebok.

This acquisition not only complements a more complete strategic brand ecosystem for FFG, but also creates potential synergies between the brands through the fully-owned, state-of-the-art Sergio Rossis factory, Fosun said in a statement, proclaiming himself one of the first to create a global luxury fashion group in China.

It is understood that FFG has beaten a long list of contenders with its commitment to building the brand over the long term and its tremendous power in China. In recent years, Sergio Rossi CEO Riccardo Sciutto has managed to reorganize the company, modernize its manufacturing plant in Italy in San Mauro Pascoli, a key footwear district, and give a precise identity to the product in line with the late namesake founder of the brand.

In an interview on Wednesday, FFG President Joann Cheng said she was spying on many potential synergies.

We can plan the product development and production of shoes for Lanvin and St. John using Sergio Rossis’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and team of more than 150 experienced artisans working on prototyping and shoe manufacturing, she said. One can also foresee interesting collaborations between brands, whether Sergio Rossi x Lanvin, St. John or Wolford, as these four brands are all known for their dedication to femininity, elegance and the confidence of contemporary women, with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship. .

Cheng noted that Sergio Rossi is the first vertically integrated luxury accessories brand in FFG’s portfolio, and echoes his penchant for companies with solid know-how and integrated factories, as is the case for Wolford, Caruso and St. John.

Among the development priorities for Sergio Rossi are:

strengthen local teams and strategies for the Greater China market, just as FFG has done for Lanvin and its other brands;

strengthen Sergio Rossis’ digital and omnichannel activities, which were launched in 2018 and which still have enormous room for improvement, according to Cheng;

increase brand awareness globally with improved marketing spend and other tactics.

We believe Sergio Rossi has a solid foundation for exponential growth in the coming phase, Cheng told WWD, touting his beautiful brand and heritage, craftsmanship and first-class production facilities, as well as its product collections and established distribution channels.

Currently, Sergio Rossi has eight directly operated stores in mainland China and four in Hong Kong, as well as a few franchise stores in the region.



On Zoom, Cheng described the brand’s enormous potential in Greater China, given its very strong DNA, reputation for elegance and comfort, and high-quality craftsmanship. She also pointed out that leather goods are well suited for online distribution, and Sergio Rossi has a lot of untapped potential to grow in this channel.

Dressed in a stunning Lanvin puff-sleeve blouse, Cheng explained that FFG has been interested in footwear and leather goods companies since 2018 and has visited many manufacturers in France and Italy.

She noted that there would be no change in the leadership of Sergio Rossi.

The current leaders of the company have demonstrated their strong commitment and ability to grow the brand, she said. They will continue to lead the business with the support of FFG, who, in addition to capital, can also bring extensive expertise and resources in the Asian market and the digital space, the two main pillars of the brand’s growth in coming years.

Cheng touted Sergio Rossis ‘rich heritage, describing the company’s records of more than 6,000 shoes and more than 13,000 digitized documents as lush material and inspiration for the design of Sergio Rossis’ current products.

Going forward, the brand’s DNA and positioning will remain unchanged, which is a fundamental thesis for us to cultivate any brand under FFG, she explained. But we aim to bring it more innovation and enthusiasm in terms of the structure of the collections above its classic lines, of storytelling in a digital atmosphere among today’s consumers, as well as of how to play with a localized strategy. in different markets.

She noted that novelty could come from updates to the brand’s classic lines, new collections, experiences collaborating with different creative talents or a different way of storytelling suited to the environment and consumers. today.

Investindustrial had headed Sergio Rossi since 2015, when he acquired the Italian shoemaker of the French luxury group Kering.

Michael Guan, President of Asia at Investindustrial, noted that due to his efforts to globalize, sales in Asia, and in particular China, have grown significantly to become the key region for Sergio Rossi. We believe that FFG, with its strong position in China and Asia, is an ideal new owner to help Sergio Rossi grow in the region.

Rothschild served as advisor to Investindustrial.

I firmly believe in this project, which will be developed in continuity, said Sciutto, who told WWD that he is a co-investor in the vehicle set up by Fosun to acquire Sergio Rossi. If the agreement opens a new phase of the company, my maintenance is also the sign of this consistency.

The executive, who joined Sergio Rossi in 2016, emphasized the uniqueness of his manufacturing facility, which produces around 200,000 pairs of shoes per year. Sciutto launched a return to the company’s origins, when Sergio Rossi produced for Azzedine Alaa, Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, signing new manufacturing agreements with other brands , such as Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi for spring.

Cheng thanked Investindustrial for its investment, commitment and leadership over the past five years and we look forward to continuing Sergio Rossi’s legacy in this new chapter.

Sergio Rossi, which closed 2020 with revenue of € 60 million, operates 64 stores, 45 of which are direct-owned flagship stores in prime luxury locations in EMEA, Japan and the United States. Greater China, and the rest of the franchise stores.

Footwear legend who built one of Italy’s most admired luxury footwear brands and inspired generations of designers, including his son Gianvito, Sergio Rossi died last year at 84 from COVID- 19. Since the founding of his brand in 1951, Rossi has developed a number of revolutionary styles, such as the Opanca sandal with its curved sole.

Launched in 2017 and based in Shanghai, Fosun Fashion Group is the fashion arm of Chinese multinational conglomerate Fosun International Limited. In 2018, the group entered the luxury game by the acquisition of a majority stake in Lanvin.

Highlighting its expertise in Asia, FFG recently formed a strategic alliance with e-commerce company Baozun, Activation Group and other industry players to strengthen its ability to capture Chinas growing demand for luxury brands. As part of the partnership, Baozun and Activation became minority shareholders of Fosun Fashion Group and preferred partners of all brands in the FFG portfolio, as well as exploring new business models and solutions for brand expansion as noted.

Fosun International is a consumer conglomerate that operates in the tourism, sport, food, entertainment, healthcare, pharmaceutical, insurance and other sectors since its inception in 1992. It is present in more than from 20 countries and manages more than $ 117 billion in total. assets.

