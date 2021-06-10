Unveiling Zimmermann’s Most Romantic Collections to Date, Nicky Zimmermann Opens Up About Post-Fashion Pandemic

Zimmermann Launches Most Romantic Resort Collection Yet

ZImmermann



June 10, Zimmermann unveiled its long-awaited Resort 2022 collection worldwide in a beautifully shot video against a pastel background, complemented by the haunting sound of seabirds and ocean waves. The new collection, named The Postcard, consisting of puffy skirts, exquisite dresses with pleated details, ruffled shoulders in upbeat and ombre tones, is one of the brand’s most romantic collections to date and stands for the return of dressing for fun and adventure Obliging.

Nicky Zimmermann, co-founder and creative director of Zimmermann, says of the unique prints and dazzling colors (think burnt orange, dusty pink, inky blue and more) used in the collection: we had the opportunity to work with some of the beautiful art of James northfield who created iconic Australian travel posters in the 1950s. I was drawn to the colors used by Northfield and the romantic nostalgia evoked by the images. She goes on to refer to the inspiration behind the new designs: I wanted to create a collection that had a real sense of joy and that would evoke feelings and memories of wonderful vacations, anticipation, excitement, fun and joys. laughs that we all missed. so many!

Nicky Zimmermann, co-founder and creative director of Zimmermann

Courtesy of Nicky Zimmermann



The 40 New Looks collections are exactly what the Creative Director intended: fun, sophisticated, meticulously feminine, yet exhilarating carefree. Thoughts of summer vacation and the good times to look forward to were central to the design of this collection. The Northfield artwork was my starting point as it perfectly embodied the feeling I wanted to portray, and the summer details were layered from there.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The contemporary take on 1950s silhouettes are as refreshing and addictive as fresh lemonade on a hot summer day: stylish ensemble sets; voluminous unbuttoned shirts that double as light summer jackets; crochet raffia bobs; loose-fitting pajamas in the brand’s signature silk; and not to mention the intricate details galore of 3D flower appliqués, pearls and fringes, layers upon layers of soft petticoats. The collection is truly a love letter to the summer romance we’ve all been waiting for.

There are 3D fabric flappers and seashell strings that fly off the dresses as they move, as seen in look 32 which is one of my favorites. Talking about her favorite looks and the details of the collection, Zimmermann says: I also love the ombr looks (looks 38 and 40) and wanted them to remind people of a beautiful summer sunset or sunrise and them. good times to come.

Two of Nicky Zimmermann’s favorite looks from the Resort 2022 collection: Look 32 (left) and Look 40 … [+] (right)

Zimmermann



There is no doubt that post-pandemic fashion is back in full force. Zimmermann tells me that during the process of creating the new collection, she was also thinking about holiday images from the 50s and 60s and what women would wear what they would wear for brunch or enjoying a cocktail afterwards. -midday and how she might interpret that into something. modern for today. The silhouettes are a nod to the era with cinched waists and voluminous skirts with tiered tulle petticoats under which I find flirtatious and fun. Another personal favorite is the linen suit that I will definitely wear from the office to dinner.

Zimmermann 2022 Resort Collection

Zimmermann



Hard to believe, but Zimmermann was founded 20 years ago in 1991, but as a well-known Australian fashion house the brand has grown steadily since its global invasion over 10 years ago. How has the brand managed to stay relevant with such a strong global presence, and what are Zimmermann’s prospects for the brand as Creative Director?

We are always trying to evolve the collections season after season and find new ways to offer our customers something fresh and new. Sometimes the focus can be on the changes in the fabrics we use, or it can be the direction of our artwork. Details are always important, so we’re always working to find new ways to bring them to life in ways that you don’t expect.

Details from the Zimmermann Resort 2022 collection, including one of Nicky Zimmermann’s favorite looks 38 … [+] (right)

Zimmermann



But that’s not all. Just as the pandemic sees many labels, even the biggest ones, closing stores and instead focusing on online retailing, Zimmermann, in a move that some would consider rather bold, is expanding its retail space to the physical detail, as the creative director thinks in the traditional way. of purchases can never be replaced 100%. I think customers want options and the flexibility to shop the way they like to shop. I like spending time in a nice store where I can try things on and take my time. But I also need the convenience of shopping online so I go through both. It’s all about choice: in the end, we try to make every experience the best it can be.

The brand recently opened a new store in Cannes just in time for the summer season in the buzzing French Riviera and another in Forte dei Marmi, Italy at the end of June. Zimmermann is also working on opening stores in Rome and Florida by the end of the year, so everyone is working on a lot, Zimmermann says. Being able to bring a piece of our Australian fashion history to such special corners of the world is really exciting.

Details of Zimmermann Resort Collection 2022

Zimmermann



During what has been one of the most difficult years for most fashion companies, Zimmermann as a brand has also had to adapt to new ways of working, but Zimmermann says she is lucky. to have a team with an attitude of letting go. I usually traveled at different times throughout the collection process which obviously became impossible but it did mean that I was able to be with the whole team at our Sydney studio throughout the design process which was unique and very special.

As Creative Director, Zimmermann and her team intend to create joy for someone, an escape, a time when a woman can put on a beautiful dress and feel amazing, that’s what we always have been, but as a team it is becoming more important to us. than ever.

In the beautiful Zimmermann boutique in Cannes

Zimmermann



In addition to creating stunning designs season after season, the team behind the brand also works tirelessly to make Zimmermann an eco-friendly company. As a brand, it’s so important that we work every day not only to create collections that are popular with women, but also to do so in a more sustainable way. Zimmermann tells me that from a broader, company-wide scope, organizational resources are directed on a daily basis to some of the bigger long-term projects, such as mapping and reducing its emissions. carbon in line with global targets. But we also make efforts every day on all the little choices, whether it’s the selection of our fabrics and suppliers, or the way we recycle the trim and finishes in our archives, the way we build our stores or organize. our shows and events. It is a journey that our industry as a whole is on, and to which we are also strongly committed.

You can now view the newly launched collection at www.Zimmerman.com/us/the-postcard and purchase Zimmermann’s current collection on his website at www.zimmermann.com.