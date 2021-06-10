Alex Jones is a summer delight in a Main Street cherry print dress





We coveted Alex Jones’ Spring / Summer style this year – from his pastel knits, sleek jumpsuits, and classic floral numbers, we’d love to take his wardrobe down. the A show The star of course pulled off a maternity walk-in closet, and we love her latest look – a cherry print midi dress from Ghost’s latest collaboration with M&S (you can shop all the amazing new dresses below!). The good news is that TV star like us loves high street fashion, the only downside is that it can sell out fast too. the Buttoned Cherry Print Midi Dress fresh £ 69 but is currently out of stock. However, the same style is available with strawberry prints, with puffed sleeves, also for £ 69. Description reads: “Regular fit in a flattering midi length, it’s as comfortable as it is fun. A lapel collar adds a clean finish, while puffed sleeves give an extra feminine touch.” The children’s version is also available. Adorable! MRS Strawberry Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Brands

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 Alex was styled by Tess Wright, who once said Hello!: “We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We love to recycle and reinvent things. Alex also loves to wear all the street stuff around the house. “She is a huge fan of M&S because their collections are really affordable and practical – especially Autograph, because they are very stylish.” Tess explained that comfort and practicality are important to Alex, who is a mom to two young boys. “Her favorite figure would probably be wide jeans and a nice soft, brightly colored knit. Alex also likes a bright colored midi dress or a cute print, something she can pull on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa. or standing interviewing guests. “I know she’s like me – with two young children she loves comfort, convenience and anything you can throw in the washing machine.” Alex, who is currently expecting her third child, is back to co-host The only show after a short break with his family in Cornwall. She and her husband Charlie are the parents of four-year-old Teddy and two-year-old Kit. M&S X Ghost: Summer 2021: Women’s clothing Tie Sleeve Floral Mini Tea Dress Brands

Like this article ? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox.

