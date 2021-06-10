Louis Vuitton to broadcast its cruise collection live on June 15 – WWD

CRUISE ALONG: Nicolas Ghesquière will unveil Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 collection with a livestream scheduled for June 15 at 2 p.m. CET, WWD has learned.

The French luxury brand is keeping the location and other details under wraps, although it is understood that the collection has already been paraded and filmed somewhere in the outskirts of Paris. The content will be visible on Louisvuitton.com and its main social channels.

As many brands adapt to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Louis Vuitton has had to replace live parade shows with digital solutions at times, although a handful of physical shows with guests are scheduled for the next few weeks. of men’s fashion in Milan and Paris, and the week of couture. in the French capital.

Ghesquière typically selects an architectural wonder as the transport backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise collections. Shows were put on at the groovy Bob Hope Estate in Palm Springs, Calif., By John Lautner; Oscar Niemeyer’s MAC Niteroi from Brazil; the Miho Museum in Kyoto by Ieoh Ming Pei; the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul de Vence by Josep Lluís Sert, and the TWA Flight Center at JFK airport in New York by Eero Saarinen.

The health crisis has also extended the schedule of the main cruise collections, generally grouped together in May, but this year until June.

As reported, Dior is heading to Athens, Greece to unveil its cruise collection at the Panathenaic Stadium on June 17. Chanel was among the first to come out of the starting blocks, parading its cruise range on May 4 at Carrières de Lumières, the white limestone quarries located in Baux-de-Provence in the south of France.

