9 wedding dress ideas for a discreet ceremony





There are brides who dream of walking down the aisle in a fairytale wedding dress, but for others an effortless maxi dress with a pair of sandals is a much more appealing way of saying, I do. do. Fortunately, there are no longer any rules when it comes to wedding dresses (especially given the pandemic and ever-changing restrictions), which means you can skip the tulle and lace and go for something casual if you are planning a casual and complicated outfit. free day. Here are some casual wedding dresses for the non-traditional bride that fit a less formal dress code. 1. Whistles Eve silk wedding dress advised Whistles launched her first bridal collection in 2017 and her iconic Eve dress has been a favorite among brides ever since. If you are looking for a timeless and elegant dress that won’t break the bank, this contemporary silk number will look stylish on most body types. 2. Robe of the Reformation Dora Cool girl brand Reformation is known for their chic, retro-bohemian vibe, and if you’re planning a backyard wedding, you can’t go wrong with their earth-conscious Dora dress. Made from linen and sitting in the perfect spot between mini and maxi, it’s special enough for your big day but can be worn in many summers to come. 3. Belle & Bunty Babette silk slip dress A silk dress is a great way to stick with the tradition of wearing white, without feeling squeezed into something heavy and tight. Crafted with a single tie belt, this dress is simple yet beautiful. 4. Dress faithful to the Kiona brand For the fashion-forward bride, there is nothing cooler than saying you’re wearing Faithfull The Brand on your wedding day. This lightweight, square-necked style is totally on trend and has an easy, breezy demeanor that suggests you’ve just stepped out of the beach. 5.16 Arlington Minelli feather-trimmed dress If you want to add some glitz to your big day but don’t want to arrive at the registration desk looking overdressed, you’ll still feel a million dollars in this strapless number. 6. Olive phantom jumpsuit Who says you have to wear a dress on your wedding day? Bring a touch of Bianca Jagger to your nuptials, she chose to wear a suit for her wedding with Mick Jagger with this jumpsuit. Crafted from satin-backed crepe, it features loose, flattering legs and a matching belt that hugs the waist for added shape. 7. Rixo Candice dress Do like Lily Allen and opt for a 60s shift dress for your non-traditional day. This one from Rixo will make you look like a retro feathered vision, with its stand-up collar, closed back and alluring hem. It is made from 100% silk (viscose lining) and will look great with trendy shoes. 8. Rime Arodaky Patsy Jumpsuit Half-jumpsuit, half-dress, nothing more chic than this playful silhouette by Rime Arodaky. It’s just as gorgeous as a full dress, but the addition of cropped pants under a half skirt makes this piece perfect for a small but romantic day. 9. Stella Halfpenny dress We love a smocked dress and it will be so comfy on your wedding day. This is perfect for brides who want to walk to the registration desk wearing a pair of sneakers rather than stilettos.

