Matty Bovan wins International Woolmark Award – WWD





LONDON – Matty Bovan was named the winner of the 2021 International Woolmark Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Prize for Innovation in a virtual ceremony on Thursday. The British designer will receive A $ 300,000 in cash prizes and a series of mentorships to grow his business. This is the second time in the history of the award that a designer has won both grand prizes. Edward Crutchley won both the Men’s Clothing category of the International Woolmark Award as well as the Innovation Award in 2019. “It’s a huge honor to win these awards and I’m so excited to see where it takes me,” said Bovan. “I was already so excited about the platform and the Woolmark Prize experience. “ “Being a part of the International Woolmark Prize has really helped elevate my brand and raise my awareness and knowledge of how I operate as a business and as a label. It was amazing and I loved every minute of it, ”he added. Bovan was chosen from six finalists, who were tasked with designing a merino wool collection with a less is more approach for a jury made up of Carine Roitfeld, Ib Kamara, Shaway Yeh, Sinéad Burke, Tasha Liu, Thom Browne and Julie Davies. The other finalists were Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, Lecavalier and Thebe Magugu. They were selected from over 380 applicants from 55 countries. For his merino wool capsule, an ode to the sea, to travel and to escape, the designer was particularly inspired by Horatio Nelson, who led the victory at the Battle of Trafalgar, and wanted to translate this story into his universe. He worked with local York-based suppliers and manufacturers and used dead fabrics to create pieces like a marine jacket screen-printed with images of Nelson and a fleet of ships from his archives, cable knits dyed with a mixture of natural and acid dyes. , and peach waders that appear to be a hybrid of pants and skirts. Bovan was praised by the judges for its “technically advanced jacquard weaving designs, unique styling, intricate patterns that tell a story, advanced understanding of knitting and weaving techniques, strong color combinations and a sustainable approach to local supply and production ”. “It’s pure fashion,” Roitfeld said. “He makes me dream and he reminds me of a young Vivienne Westwood or a John Galliano and we desperately need that kind of designer in today’s fashion world.” Browne called him “truly and genuinely creative” and said: “There is nothing more inspiring than young artists who are unique and true to themselves.” The new Woolmark Supply Chain Award, which recognizes the outstanding contribution of a business partner in the supply chain, has been awarded to the Chinese group Nanshan for supporting the finalists over the years and working closely together to bring the vision of the finalists. See also: Woolmark International Prize teams up with Saint Heron by Solange Knowles Matty Bovan RTW Fall 2021 British designers Matty Bovan and Charles Jeffrey speed up e-commerce







