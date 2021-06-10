Bay County Florida schools move forward with new dress code for students

PANAMA CITY District School Board Chairman Steve Moss said a principal told him students should cover their chicken pieces with the new dress code, their breasts, legs and thighs.

The board on Tuesday approved the advertisement of its new 30-day dress code policy. The dress code, if approved within 30 days of the advertisement, would change the more lax dress code BDS has implemented since Hurricane Michael. This casual dress code was intended to ease the burden on parents of purchasing certain shirts, pants, and other clothing for their children.

The dress code to be published was not developed by the school board, but by a committee of school principals from all levels: elementary, middle and secondary. The directors came up with ideas and the board made some revisions.

Yet the previous dress code before Hurricane Michael was described as “stricter” than the one the board approved on Tuesday.

Some of the key points of the new dress code are that all tops should be unchanged and tight fitting with sleeves and cannot be so sheer or tight as to reveal underwear or body parts. There have been hours of debates between school board members and the public over whether to allow graphics on the shirts, but BDS opted for solid color shirts with prints and small manufacturing logos.

Among the most controversial topics were shirts and leggings. Parents wanted their students to be able to express themselves but follow a policy that prohibits them from having sexually explicit material on shirts or graphics that incite violence.

Arnold High School principal Britt Smith said he just wanted something clear in writing that he could refer to with disgruntled parents. He said one of the biggest issues he has had over the past two years is for parents to ask to see where it says in school board policy that what their child is wearing is inappropriate.

Defining what is appropriate or inappropriate has been described as difficult. What some principals find inappropriate does not appear to be inappropriate for some parents.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said he felt it would open up a Pandora’s Box for students to place shirts with graphics on them. He asked what would happen if a student showed up in a Proud Boy shirt, a shirt that had a Confederate flag on itor Black Lives Matter?

Husfelt then referred to what Smith said about that fine line of what is considered appropriate.

EmmaLassiter, who will be a senior at Arnold High, came to the school board meeting wearing a Black Lives Matter mask, graphic T-shirt, shorts and open-toed shoes. She asked if what she was wearing was embarrassing. She didn’t like the dress code as it was originally written because she felt it was aimed at girls.

“I woke up this morning (Tuesday) and read an email about the dress code and I was so angry,” Lassiter said. “I’ve read that and it’s definitely targeting women like leggings, shorts, and tops, in particular.”

Lassiter said one of his biggest complaints was what’s on offer for leggings. Originally, the board stipulated that leggings worn by K-5 students just needed a top that reached fingertip length to cover them, but 6 to 12 students were required to wear leggings. shorts, pants, dresses or skirts over it.

Lassiter said she felt it discriminated against high school girls and “it’s not my fault I have a body.”

The board has made revisions for middle and high school students to follow the same rules as elementary students for leggings.

The dress code that is announced before a final vote is less strict than the dress code before Hurricane Michael. Under this dress code, students had to wear collared shirts in school colors, shirts had to be tucked in and a belt was required.

Under the new policy, shirts tucked into pants with belts will no longer be required. Shirts can be collared, but they can also be crew neck tops in any solid color.

Some parents were concerned about using a dress code due to the difficulty of shopping for their child. One parent said their child is over 6 feet tall and it was difficult to find specific clothes on a fixed income.

Board chairman Moss said there were a “million” other things the board could do, but members wanted to finish the dress code to give parents enough time to buy the clothes needed for the next one. school year.

“I have two children that I watch every day when they come out the front door regarding what they are wearing,” Moss said. “In the end, it’s common sense or it should be common sense of what’s appropriate and what isn’t.”

He said it is up to parents to hold their children responsible for what they wear to school.

The council is expected to give its final approval of the dress code policy in July.