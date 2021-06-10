Best Men’s Card Holders 2021: Designer and Street Styles





In an increasingly cashless world, large bulky wallets are quickly becoming relics of the past. In their place, the slimmer, more streamlined card holder establishes itself as the modern man's go-to receptacle for all things personal finance. This welterweight alternative to the traditional wallet will happily carry your bank cards, driver's licenses and more, without weighing down your jeans or spoiling the line of your dress pants with an unsightly bulge. It'll even store the odd banknote, but its minimalist design means it'll never become a bloated mass of unnecessary receipts, old train tickets, and loyalty cards once used for distant cafes. The ever-growing popularity of card holders means that almost all men's clothing brands make their own version, but not all of them are worthy of your plastic. That's why we've tried and tested some of the best options available, reviewing them for style, functionality, durability, and value for money. Below is our pick of the best men's card holders, covering all price brackets. From super-premium to sustainable production, these are the ones to buy.

Fjallraven ovik card holder

Better: Overall Our loyal Fjallraven ovik cardholder has been at work for half a decade now. During this time he endured around the world, several lost and found situations and more parties than we want to mention. He's also spent a considerable part of his life crammed into a sweaty cycling jersey pocket, and despite this frequent abuse, he only gets better with age. The leather has darkened beautifully, the seams have remained intact, and all this for an investment of only 30 €. Very hard to blame indeed. Oliver Co. London Slim Card Holder

Best for: Sustainable style Opting for sustainably produced vegan products doesn't necessarily mean sacrificing style or quality, at least as far as Londons Oliver Co. is concerned. This relatively new brand is on a mission to make attractive accessories that deliver a feel and finish. high-end without harming the environment. The brand's slim card holder is a key part of its offering and is made from Italian apple leather, a bio-material made from waste from the juice industry. In terms of looks, it can match cardholders that are twice as expensive, and it even comes with a two-year warranty. Troubadour solo card holder

Best for: Superior quality and peace of mind This luxury card holder from premium luggage brand Troubadour isn't the cheapest option on the list, but it's the only one with a five-year warranty. If you encounter any manufacturing problems during this period, Troubadour will repair or replace your card holder and if it is within a year of purchase, the brand will also cover the cost of the return. Aside from the fine print this was one of the best card holders we tested in terms of quality and materials (high quality Italian vegetable tanned leather) and has the added bonus of arriving in a zipped gift bag, which we can see useful for all kinds of things. Hatton Carl Friedrik Card Holder

Best for: A personalized gift With a unique construction that leaves the central part open at the top and to one side, we were immediately drawn to this stylish card holder from London-based leather goods brand Carl Friedrik. It's made from soft Tuscan cowhide leather and can comfortably handle up to ten cards without shattering at the seams. We also loved that it comes in a smart gift box and can be personalized with embossed initials in different colors at no additional cost, which makes it perfect as a personalized gift. Mulberry full-grain leather card holder

Best for: A little luxury A name synonymous with premium bags, briefcases, tote bags and handbags, Mulberry is a solid option for anyone looking for a premium option from one of the biggest leather goods brands in the world. luxury. This card holder comes in black and tan and is crafted from rich full grain leather that feels both sturdy and supple and is sure to get even better with age. There are four slots to store your various cards and there is also a pocket in the middle which we found useful for storing a 20 emergency note or an important receipt. Asos Design faux leather card holder

Best for: Low budget functionality Can cardholders be expensive? Absolutely. Do they have to be? According to online retailer Asos, the answer is a categorical no. This navy faux leather option will only cost you $ 8, but is capable of carrying a lot more. Sure, it's not the fanciest cardholder, but if what you're looking for is a simple, functional, vegan option that won't break the bank, then this one is hard to fault. Panama Smythson Card Holder

Best for: Ultra soft leather This luxurious cross-grain leather card holder from Smythson is the result of over 130 years of manufacturing high-end stationery and leather goods. Naturally, the quality here is exceptional and the leather was the softest, lightest and most flexible of any card holder we tested. It just exudes quality and while Smythsons' pricing tends to reflect that, if you move quickly you can buy this one for $ 69 in the sale. It's still not exactly economical, but worth every penny for the quality of the material alone. Fred Perry pique texture card holder

Best for: A british classic British brand Fred Perry is probably better known for their polo shirts than their card holders, but that doesn't mean they don't make some very good ones. This particular version plays on the brand's most iconic piece by using a quilted textured PU that mimics the fabric used for the Fred Perry polo shirt. It's a fairly low-key design with multiple card slots and finished with a golden laurel wreath on the front and a woven tab on the back. The verdict: men's cardholders Fjallraven ovik card holder is sturdy, looks good, ages gracefully and won't break the bank. For these reasons, it was our favorite. However, if you are looking for a vegan alternative, we highly recommend it. Olivier Cie. which delivers an equally brilliant quality by using plant-based materials instead.

