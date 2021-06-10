It’s time to rediscover the joys of dressing up

With the pandemic and many of us working from home, fashion has become a lot more relaxed over the past year or so.

We welcome this move towards stretchy belts and sneakers: a lot of comfort is found in your most worn and comfy clothes. However, as many parts of the world start to open up again, many of us don’t want to stay in tracksuits forever.

Even if you find it hard to differentiate yourself from the sporting hobbies you have become accustomed to, changing your wardrobe and dressing again could do you good. Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and founder of Fashion Is Psychology (fashionispsychology.com), calls for dressing oneself. She says: While it has been great not being bound by dress codes in the workplace and dressing in a way that is comfortable for you, which can be conducive to a productive day, it can. start to seem a bit limiting like a uniform.

Getting out of that sartorial rut can actually be really cathartic, she says, as it’s a break from the everyday habits that often leave us stressed out. Being able to step out of your traditional comfort zone and dress in a different way that isn’t the norm can almost act as an escape tool. For Forbes-Bell, it can help you step into a different side of yourself, embrace creativity, and have a little fun, so that way it can definitely be a mood booster.

Of course, dressing means different things to everyone – it depends on your personality, culture, background and more. Find out what your version might be of putting on an evening dress, donning your favorite color, or anything a little weirder than the norm.

The Forbes-Bells mantra is: don’t save that special occasion dress for a special occasion, you have to make a day special by wearing these dresses especially after the year has passed when everything can be done. canceled at any time. The psychologist already knows what dress she’ll wear the next time she steps out: a tight-fitting orange number from the black mark TSHKA (and she’s already taken it for a test drive at home).

Wearing these special outfits, even if it’s not for something specific, can lift your spirits, she says, and make you want to celebrate the little things, instead of waiting for something big to happen. that might not even happen.

Fashion should be about expressing yourself and feeling comfortable, so when it comes to dressing: take things at your own pace. Maybe you’re the type of person who finds pleasure in dressing like a glamorous femme fatale on vacation in the South of France or maybe a chunky necklace is your version to step things up, whatever. whatever, do it.

Are you looking for some inspiration in the costume department? We have sorted you out

Dresses

Everything big, bold and fabulous is the name of the game with puff sleeve dresses, loud patterns and bodycon styles. When we talk about getting dressed we don’t mean you should don a full tuxedo instead, even something as simple as a colorful dress can make you feel like a new person.

TSHKA DITA dress, 30

TSHKA DITA dress, 30

H&M linen blend dress in light yellow / floral, 19.99

H&M linen blend dress in light yellow / floral, 19.99

Suit

For us, wearing a costume is a total life hack. Putting one especially in a trendy pastel shade gives you an effortless chic and elegant look. Most of the new styles are just as comfortable as your favorite joggers; what better way to dress yourself up again?

River Island Soft Ruched Long Sleeve Blazer, Blue, 60; Blue cigarette pants with slit in front, 36; Black Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top, 14

River Island Soft Ruched Long Sleeve Blazer, Blue, 60; Blue cigarette pants with slit on the front, 36; Black Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top, 14

Fluid mango suit blazer, 69.99; Mango pleated straight pants, 49.99, Freemans

Fluid mango suit blazer, 69.99; Mango pleated straight pants, 49.99, Freemans

Tops and pants

The sky is truly the limit this season, we especially drew our attention to the silky shirts, ’90s inspired cropped tops and strong patterned pants. If you’re feeling particularly chic, combine the ups and downs into one magical ensemble.

Zara linen and gingham top, 25.99

Zara linen and gingham top, 25.99

Khost floral panties, 39; Floral top Khost, 29 years old, M & Co

Khost floral panties, 39; Floral top Khost, 29 years old, M & Co

Footwear

Yes, the rumors are true: heels are back. They are a real antidote to the flat, sensitive shoes you wear for your daily walks in the park throughout the winter.

We weren’t going to overdo it: heels are by no means as comfortable as sneakers. However, a shiny pair of shoes even with a low heel, if you still want to be able to walk, can bring some sun to your outfit and put you in a good mood. Just be sure to plan your activity accordingly, these are the types of shoes for going to the pub by taxi, rather than something more active.

Office Master Plan padded mules in lemon leather, 30 (was 59)

Office Master Plan padded mules in lemon leather, 30 (was 59)

Zara high heel shoes in green fabric, 29.99

Zara high heel shoes in green fabric, 29.99