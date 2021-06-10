Mizzou Links: 2022 rookie Zeke Seltzer enters Tiger Style Wrestling





Head coach Brian Smith and the Mizzou wrestling program got their second engagement in their 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday, and it was certainly a big engagement. Zeke Seltzer of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, announced his commitment to Missouri on Twitter on Tuesday evening. I am delighted to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! Thanks to all of my coaches at the CIA and Cathedral High School and my parents for helping me on this journey. #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/OcA1T9JUE8 Zeke Seltzer (@ZekeSeltzer) June 9, 2021 According to Earl Smith, editor of InterMat Wrestling, it has everything to be a massive pick-up for the Tigers. Seltzer was ranked among the best juniors available and the No. 10 overall wrestler in the 2022 class according to MatScouts, and the second ranked wrestler at 132 pounds. This, from InterMat: At the top level, Seltzer is projecting at 133 pounds for the Tigers. This doesn’t appear to be a pressing need for Mizzou as they have freshmen Trey Crawford and Korbin Shepherd supporting junior Matt Schmitt in 2021-2022. While not a huge need, it’s hard to pass up a Seltzer caliber rookie. Brian Smiths’ team has the makings of another strong recruiting class with their current crop for the class of 2022. In addition to Seltzer, Missouri has a verbal pledge of # 51 Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls, WI. ) From returning to the Big 12 Conference and building a very impressive recruiting class, these are some very exciting times around the Mizzou Wrestling program. Welcome to Tiger Style, Zeke! MIZ! Additionally, Rock M Nation is currently looking for a Beat Writer to cover men’s football and basketball. For Mizzou journalism students, don’t hesitate and apply for a great opportunity! WE HIRE! Rock M Nation is currently looking for a Beat Writer to cover Mizzou Athletics, including football and men’s basketball. If you are currently a student at J school, this position is for you! If you are interested, click on this link and click on this email: https://t.co/kqgODsKwnW NATION ROCK M (@RockMNation) June 10, 2021 On the links! (Columbia Missourian) (Miscellaneous / Tweets) Mizzou Track and Field is getting ready for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon! Former Mizzou pitcher Max Scherzer could be dealt with at this MLB trade deadline. Maybe to the cardinals? Well I guess you can see it. the #Nats are not yet ready to listen to offers on Max Scherzer, according to a source, but they are the last in eastern NL and their mindset could change in the coming weeks. It’s worth noting that the Scherzers hometown Cardinals need help with the rotation. @MLB @MLBNetwork Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 9, 2021 A BIG Congratulations to two former Mizzou golfers Hayden Buckley and Peter Malnati on qualifying for the US Open next weekend at Torrey Pines. Here’s a look at where Mizzou Softball’s coaching staff is currently recruiting! This has already been reported, but DB Chris Mills is the last on Mizzou Footballs’ list to enter the transfer portal According to Max Olson and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Mizzou Football is near the top of the Power Five in terms of transfer portal losses since October 1, 2020. If you want to sign up for ESPN +, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click here for ESPN + now!

