“I am a woman tailor, the men told me not to waste my time”

I have always liked to do things. From a young age I used my grandmother’s sewing machine and eventually my best friend and I had a stall at a local fair where we sold all kinds of fabric items that we made with , like cushions. It was a little taste of entrepreneurship.

At school art and design was where I flourished, so during my basic degree at London College of Fashion I majored in menswear and subsequently I was offered a place in a tailor-made sewing course.

One afternoon, our college tutor came to tell us that Burberry needed help before their show at London Fashion Week. I immediately went to Burberry headquarters in Westminster. Everyone was rushing in and we were told they needed to change all the buttons on the white trench coats for the show. Myself and a handful of other girls and boys spent the rest of the day changing buttons. I loved it but I remember my fingers bleeding because back then I didn’t know what thimbles were!

At that time the design team was led by a very powerful and intimidating American woman and at the end of the night she asked me to accompany her to her office. Of course, I thought it was all going to end badly. But instead, she told me that she was really impressed with my tenacity and offered me a three month apprenticeship. In fact, I ended up staying at Burberry for about a year while in school, and loved every minute of it.

I then moved from Burberry, where you don’t have much to say about design, to work for Jonathan Saunders, who is this hilarious Scottish man. It was a lot more practical and stylist Katie Grand and designer Lulu Guinness worked with Jonathan, so they came often. It was really fun and very fast.

On the weekends I would often spend time wandering around Savile Row, going to the tailors there and seeing if I could help anyone. I befriended an older tailor named Bobby and every Saturday I went to see him work. He started giving me odd jobs, like sewing pockets. It was really refreshing to have a kind of grandpa who cared and didn’t care that I was there to ask questions and try to learn.

Sewing can be a really misogynistic industry, and it has so many flaws, but there are also some very good men, and without them I wouldn’t be where I am. I have learned so much from people like Bobby.

But when I started in sewing, my penis presented a barrier. I was aiming for a cutting apprenticeship at a prestigious Savile Row fashion house, so I did a lot of the free work, but things didn’t turn out the way I wanted. It was made clear to me at one point that I would not be getting cup learning because of my gender. A guy pulled me aside, trying to be a friend, but telling me not to waste my time.

I actually had coffee with another great tailor when I was just starting out. She was a figurehead in the industry and told me to keep going and keep knocking on doors.

So I worked for different people but I didn’t do an apprenticeship in any of the big fashion houses, which was my dream. I also had to really work, because I was not receiving any financial support at the stage. I was working part-time in the hotel industry to make my dream of a tailor come true.

Over time, clients started suggesting that I start my own business, so in 2018 I did. Now I am in St. George Street in Mayfair in London. The building has housed tailors for over 100 years. But other than me, they’re just male business owners. I am the first woman-owned construction company, and by far the youngest. I had to go through many interviews before I could settle here.

Over the past three years I have had so many really cool clients. I even made a tartan costume for a prime-time TV presenter and she even came for one last fitting the week Prince Philip died. She wore the costume when she featured on TV at the funeral, as it was made from the Duke of Edinburgh’s tartan.

Although I make costumes for prominent politicians and public figures like Jack Guinness and British star Joe Wicks, my general client is probably a middle aged businessman in his forties or fifties who wants his business suits are made. Although I did a lot of casual jackets and pants during the pandemic, in my experience the men I work with don’t really like the idea of ​​having to match things, they just want to put on a suit, go out and not have to worry.

I’ve had a few older, more traditional British male clients who have a rather old-fashioned mindset and will always say they can’t believe their tailor is female. My feeling is that women in the industry have a lot to overcome because we are changing the industry itself and the mindset of the customer. As a woman you have to prove yourself and people expect a lot from you. So you work harder. But, I often have middle-aged clients who come to me and tell me they much prefer to have my opinion.

I think we need to slowly change the world and people’s perceptions. But I believe it will happen as long as you have decent humans. This new generation of tailors, women and men, is looking to do it.

A client came in a few weeks ago, a very successful man in his sixties who runs a large part of a large bank. He told me he found it very intimidating to walk into traditional fashion houses. While I had called him beforehand to chat on the phone, which broke the ice a bit. I am a really open person.

It’s a beautiful thing to have a costume made and it’s a journey that I love to take people on. It’s really gratifying to be able to help so many different people. Making wedding suits is awesome. A lot of times guys who have never worn a bespoke suit will come in and basically say, “Help! I’m getting married.” It’s always very funny and enjoyable.

But nothing happened to me for a long time, so it’s important to stick to what you’re passionate about. You have to stay true to yourself because you absolutely can get to where you want to be.

For me, there is something really satisfying about creating a costume from start to finish and seeing it become an item that someone cherishes. I create a product that can last a lifetime.

Caroline Andrew is a well-respected London-based tailor, with stores in Mayfair and Kensington. She focuses on traditional handcrafted British costumes for men and women and in 2020 was awarded the Bright Young Thing Award from the Mayfair Times. Learn more about carolineandrew.fr.

All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

As said to Jenny Haward.