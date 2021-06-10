Fashion brand Cuyana takes ephemeral traveling showrooms on the road





A new type of store pops up in a California mall on June 10. It looks a lot like a regular store, full of handbags, small leather goods, and jewelry. Oh, except it will be outside, and the floors, counters, and shelves all fit on a flatbed truck, to be transported and remade anywhere – some assembly is required. Cuyana, a San Francisco-based high-end fashion brand, takes its traveling showroom on a summer road trip. The portable pop-up presents retailers and malls with a new way to sell goods, collect data, and try out locations without committing to a bigger lease or repeatedly paying for major renovations. Just load it all onto a truck and drop it off somewhere. “Retail is not going to go away,” says Shilpa Shah, co-founder of Cuyana. “You just have to reinvent it. “ PopUp Republic, which helps brands create and market temporary locations, estimates that the pop-up retail industry has reached $ 10 billion in sales in the United States across many categories, from fashion to tech. Retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Nike Inc. has tried temporary locations and A few years ago, Macy’s Inc. began opening pop-up markets in its own department stores. Brands around the world are increasingly creative: Gucci has rented an apartment in Milan to highlight its interior decoration, Pantone served pastries and coffee a café in Monaco, and Lego has opened an art gallery in London. The exterior of Cuyana’s pop-up. Photographer: Monica Wang But pop-ups are expensive and involve outfitting an entire storefront for just a few months, weeks, or days. Shah says these economics don’t always work. With a mobile store, a business can test multiple locations with a single initial capital outlay of about the cost of a single traditional store. The Cuyana boutique’s first appearance will be at the Platform in Culver City, a mall located just west of downtown Los Angeles with trendy boutiques like Reformation, Monocle, and Broome Street General Store. From there, it will travel to four other shopping malls in the region for month-long stays that will run through November. The company declined to share how much it spent on the store. Other retailers have attempted to create a mobile feast. Matchesfashion.com turned a yacht into a floating shop he sailed to hotels on the Italian coast. Brands such as Widow Clicquot, Jenni kayne, and Miansai used Airstream trailers as makeshift stores, doing temporary business by the side of the road or on a beach. The limitation is that these moving stores cannot be fully branded. The Cuyana store was created in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corp., as part of the automaker’s Agile Space program, which is looking to find ways to replenish underused space. In this case, the areas in question are malls, which have struggled to find uses for idle square footage in an era of fewer visitors and higher vacancy rates. The argument for mall operators is that they can take a space they aren’t trying to lease long-term – a few parking spots, an empty yard or atrium – and make money for it. Shopping center owners need all the help they can get. The value of U.S. malls fell an average of 60% after 2020 valuations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Retailers once known as the cornerstones of the American mall are considering a more self-sustaining future, with Bath & Body Works, Gap, Old Navy and other stores shrinking their presence. Regional shopping centers saw vacancy rates hit a record 11.4% in the first quarter of 2021, according to Moody’s Analytics. While Cuyana’s portable pop-up is just one store, Shah says if it is successful in collecting data to make better store location decisions, the company will develop more mobile stores as balloons. test in major US markets, moving from one metro mall to another. then in cities like Boston, Chicago and San Francisco. Cuyana will track foot traffic patterns, spending habits, and how other nearby tenants might influence her business to help her determine if long-term leases would make sense. The Cuyana pop-up occupies eight parking spaces and requires three days to set up or take down. Toyota researchers say they can reduce that to one day. “We believe that the platform for the use and provision of underutilized space will play a very important role in solving pressing society’s problems,” says Baik Hoh, principal researcher at Toyota’s R&D laboratory in Mountain View, California. “And the retailers had a problem. “

LOWER LINE –

A typical retail store can take months to build and install. The Cuyanas portable pop-up takes up only eight parking spaces and can be set up in a matter of days.

