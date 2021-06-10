Flower by Edie Parker between fashion and cannabis

Fashion is the basis in people’s lives to express themselves. It transcends generations and preserves certain periods. But fashion can be more than just clothes and accessories. Flower by Edie Parker fashion and cannabis intersect, two things that are important to many but rarely connected. Luckily for the Coloradans, Flower by Edie Parker is making its debut in clinics statewide.

Founder Brett Hyman created Edie Parker in 2010. Named after her daughter, the New York-based company offers chic acrylic handbags, accessories and a growing home collection. Hyman has collected acrylic bags all his life and his fashion background paved the way for Edie Parker.

Right away, Edie Parker bags were featured in a variety of stores and at red carpet events on the arms of well-known celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Demi Lovato, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Busy Philipps, Kendall Jenner, Gigi. Hadid and more.

In 2016, Hyman expanded the brand to offer a home collection as well as a personalization program allowing customers to create bags designed to their specifications. Edie Parker’s pieces are handcrafted in the USA and Italy. Although expensive, customers can expect quality products that will last.

When planning the collection at home, internally, as a team, we kept talking about the use of cannabis and how it was part of our lives and the fact that it is not. There was nothing really for sale in the cannabis accessory market which, like Edie Parker, felt considered and truly magnificent. made and collectable, Hyman said.

This led to the birth of Flower by Edie Parker in May 2019. Along with the accessories, a veritable line of flowers fills a gap that the Edie Parker team believed to be in both dispensaries and the cannabis industry. .

While cannabis is still a controversial topic in parts of the United States, it’s no secret that Coloradans love their weed. This is why Hyman decided to bring Flower by Edie Parker to the Centennial State. In partnership with Slang in the world, Hyman has achieved her goal of reaching women in the cannabis industry. Flower by Edie Parker is now available at dispensaries statewide, includingHealing of the High Country at Silverthorne, Healing of the High Country in Vail,Telluride Green Room in Telluride,Green Room Naturita in Naturita andLocal Colorado product in Denver.

In addition to selling flowers, Flower by Edie Parker also offers a range of cannabis accessories. We love these carefully researched products that are meant to be displayed and passed down from generation to generation. And we don’t think cannabis accessories should be treated any differently. I mean you know it’s like beautiful bar accessories, we think they’re gift and show items, Hyman said.

The intersection of fashion and cannabis is a new phenomenon. As a result, Hyman and the team faced backlash. That was to be expected because a lot of people are looking at us and pretending I don’t get it, you make those expensive handbags and now you make cannabis? So, I feel like when I explain the thought flow, it makes sense. But it’s like we still have a lot of raised eyebrows, Hyman said.

The brand houses a main store on Madison Avenue with Flower by Edie Parker, which is a gratifying feeling for Hyman, despite naysayers. When we launched, we knew we would offend some people, but we believe so much in what was being done and somehow the value and magic of the plant and also in standardization and sort of generalization, and we were really happy to be out of this conversation, she said.

The cannabis industry stems from a dark past tinged with racist policies directed against minority communities. According to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), marijuana-related arrests now account for more than half of all drug-related arrests in the United States. Similarly, blacks are 3.73 times more likely to end up behind bars following marijuana charges than whites.

Although this problem persists in the cannabis industry, Hyman is aware of buyers and their reactions. I think one of the biggest things about cannabis and the cannabis market and the cannabis consumer is how much they demand some kind of accountability from their brands and some kind of transparency in how you give back? Because obviously historically there has been this kind of racist application of police policies in the war on drugs, she said.

Therefore, Edie Parker gives back in various ways. After launching the company in 2010, Hyman established the Edie Parker Foundation and achieved 501 (c) (3) status. Today, the company makes donations to social service organizations that support women and children, one of whom is Association of Women’s Prisons. We are also responsive, so during the pandemic we gave a lot to food banks like Feed America we went where the need was, Hyman said.

As for the future of Flower by Edie Parker, Hyman expects continued growth. Over the past 10 years, Edie Parker’s team have learned a lot about the fashion industry and have effectively used their findings to support this next venture.

Not to say that well, stop making bags, I think we still have that as kind of a halo product and kind of an ambitious product, but I think we were trying to be kind of a style brand of cannabis life, the first of its kind, says Hyman. So why can’t you have a nice acrylic bag that maybe has a hidden compartment for your joints and everything in between? We kind of see it in a very holistic way and think it’s really an attitude and sort of look and feel and a sense of optimism and display ability and giveaway that touches all of our products.