Entrance porch: wedding dress souvenirs

I felt like a princess on my wedding day.

My white satin dress floated around me. Its high collar and scoop neck trimmed with lace, with a dozen satin-covered buttons on the back, and more along the sleeves. Yards of tulle escaped from the Juliette cap which fixed my veil.

It was perfect for a wedding at the end of March, and even better, I found the Jessica McClintock dress at Frederick & Nelson where I worked, so I was able to use my employee discount.

If there is one day in every woman’s life that she feels absolutely beautiful, it is her wedding day. Alas, like Cinderella, midnight is coming for all of us, and our beautiful dresses become memories.

Some women carefully pack their dresses to save them for future generations, some donate them to programs like Angel Gowns, and the more practical of us sell them.

After having my third son, I just couldn’t imagine why this dress was still in my closet. We were always strapped for cash so I took it to a consignment store and took home $ 75 when it sold. The veil that I kept. I thought maybe the veils weren’t as trendy as the dresses, and maybe I would have a stepdaughter who would like to wear it.

In my previous column, I invited readers to share their wedding dress stories and share what they’ve done.

I still have my 1990 wedding dress, said Lyn Mills. I keep it in the hopes that my daughter or a loved one will want to wear it as is or have it redone for their wedding someday.

Donna Writings, two daughters, Joan and Mary, wore the dress she bought at Bon Marché in 1956.

Mary is little, but she wanted to wear it, so my neighbor, Pat, took the whole dress apart, made the changes, and put it back together, the Scripture said.

Beth Viren wrote: I hand sewn my wedding dress in 1974. I was in my last year at Whitworth College and I lived in a dormitory. The pattern was a very complicated Vogue pattern with a full skirt and train, in ivory satin with crepe lapels, and featured 36 pleats in the front and back of the bodice with fabric covered buttons, sleeves Sheer fluffy with satin cuffs.

When she made a mistake, her grandmother came to Seattle’s rescue and helped her finish the dress.

Viren and her husband recently downsized and she fell on her dress. She called Marcella Davis, owner of Marcellas Bridal.

She said she actually took old wedding dresses and clung to them, Viren wrote. She says that whenever she has a client who comes to pick up her own special dress, and she knows she may need a little more attention, she goes to her store of dresses. I loved the idea, and she assured me that she would find the perfect fit to be able to wear my dress again.

Tamara Dees has a special plan for her dress.

My wedding dress will be used to line my mother’s coffin. My mother is happy and I am honored, she wrote.

Sandra Zikiye-Jones wore a lace dress that had been made in England.

There was an attached train of ruffles, and the sleeves were long and pointy on my hands.

When Eileen Mabee got married in 1972, she wore the dress her mother wore in 1937.

The dress was made by a friend, Julia Tobias, who was just starting to design clothes in Omaha, Nebraska, Mabee wrote. Julia became a sought-after couture designer in Denver and had her own boutique. Her dresses are in Denver Fashion Museums. I still have the dress, and I’m sure it will stay in the family.

Barbara Stimers also had an original design.

In 1970, she went shopping for brides with her parents in Toronto.

All the dresses were so fancy, and my dad thought they were too expensive, she recalls.

Seeing that she couldn’t find what she wanted, the two ladies who owned the shop intervened. They asked her what she liked and quickly sketched out a design.

The result? An empire waist dress in white and off-white linen with fabric buttons tied at the back and cuffs.

I borrowed my sister’s long veil and wore daisies in my hair, Stimers said. I still have my dress.

Isabelle Greens’ original wedding dress was lost before she could wear it.

The spokesperson-Review reported a fire at Arthurs Bridal Store in downtown Spokane in early 1956. I read the headline in my dormitory in Pullman on the WSU campus, she wrote.

Her wedding dress was in the store and was lost in the fire.

They allowed me to choose whatever dress I wanted to replace it with, and since my wedding didn’t take place until July 1956, I had plenty of time to recover. To my knowledge, no customer was without a dress on their special day. The store flew in dresses from all over and made sure every wedding went off without delay, Green said.

Whether we kept, sold or donated them, the keepsakes of our wedding dresses do not tarnish or fade like the fabric they are made of.

Instead, they remind us of that magical day when we felt like royalty and happiness seemed guaranteed forever.

Angel Dress Update

Peggy Mangiaracina and RoxAnn Walker are still accepting dresses for the Angel Gown program. They take donated wedding dresses and create dresses for stillborn babies or babies who die soon after birth.

If you would like to donate your dress, please email [email protected]

Tips from grandparents to stay in touch with their out-of-town grandchildren

I recently asked the grandparents to share how they stayed in touch with their grandchildren who lived outside the area. Here are some ideas from readers.

Caryn Alley has 35 grandchildren and four great grandchildren and one more is on the way.

Most of them live quite far away and the older I get, the more difficult it is for me to travel. My big ones are 30 to 6, and the big ones are 3 and under, she wrote. I try to follow the distances by calling birthdays. We sing them a traditional family song that my husband and I remembered from an old radio show we used to listen to when we were kids.

Alley also said that sending quick texts to his older grandchildren almost always got them a catch-up text.

Sharon Clark-Borland writes stories for her two grandchildren. Kansas teens always enjoy reading stories that feature them as the main characters.

Peggy Mangiaracina also uses stories to keep in touch with her grandson, Nicholas, 8, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In March 2020, Mangiaracina started sending Nicholas books from the New York Times Who, What, Where series. But she does more than just post books.

Either my husband or I read the book, then write a letter about the book, about something important in our lives, or a story that Nicholas can relate to, or maybe pitch an idea for something he does. and her parents can do in the future, she wrote.

For example, when they read Who Was Betsy Ross? Mangiaracina wrote to Nicholas: On page 96 you will discover the house that Betsy could have lived in Philadelphia. I actually went to this house when I was in Philadelphia a long time ago.

So far, Nicholas and his grandparents have read 63 books together.