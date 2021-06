The best rock song in the world doesn’t amount to a hill of beans if you botch the presentation. The greatest and the best rockers in history have taken this truth to heart, and they have made their image an integral part of their art. Sometimes all it takes to rehabilitate a struggling career is a drastic wardrobe change and maybe a flashy video to document it. Artists who have had the most radical and successful fashion reinventions have treated them as more than just a frivolous change of clothes. They were changing the very fabric of their being, shaping new characters to embody. David Bowie didn’t just put on a striped jumpsuit and dye his hair firefighter red during the Ziggy stardust era for fun – he transformed into an androgynous rock star sent to Earth to warn of an impending apocalypse. Other fashion reinventions may have seemed more subtle on the surface, but they carried a lot of weight nonetheless. When Freddie Mercury grew a mustache in 1980, he didn’t just disappoint his beloved female fans with unsavory facial hair; he was a direct nod to the fashion trends of the contemporary gay club scene in San Francisco. When Ozzy Osbourne and Eddie Van Halen shaved their heads at different points in their careers, they were both acting out of frustration and despair as their personal and professional lives crumbled around them. Meanwhile, Metallica fans viewed the band members cutting their hair and makeup in the mid-90s as an act of betrayal, a disavowal of their shattering roots that hammered their pivot from rampant thrash to hard rock even further. commercial. We’ve factored these and more into the list below of rockstars’ most shocking fashion reinventions. Most Shocking Rock Star Fashion Reinventions From David Bowie to Metallica, these are the most shocking rockstar fashion re-imaginations.







