



T The siesta dress may have cast its dreamy charm on many of us over the past year or so, and while we’re not pulling back our favorites anytime soon, we’re also happy to welcome its cousin lightly. more sophisticated on the comfy style scene: the tent dress. This type of flowing dress, sometimes referred to as an A-line, Tiered, A-line, or A-line dress, is unprecedented for anyone interested in a chic yet super airy look. With a narrow silhouette through the neckline and shoulders and then flared into a tent shape, the distinguishing feature of the tent dress is its loose, relaxed fit. And if it’s not something that the masses can support, I don’t know what it is. For those of us who wore only loose loungewear throughout our forties, tent dresses are a great option for a chic meal outside – or really any setting where athleisure won’t do. the deal, but comfort is still essential. Another victory? The loose fit of a tent dress prevents fabric from snagging on your skin, allowing air to circulate freely underneath (goodbye sweat stains!) Which is a godsend for ventilation in cold weather. scorching summer. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tent dresses to chill out and look great together all summer long. Here are the 8 best tent dresses to suit all your summer socializing needs. & Other Stories Ruffled cotton casual dress $ 119.00 The outer fabric and lining of this ruffle dress is made from 100% organic cotton, making it a great lightweight and low-maintenance option. Whenever it needs a refresh, you can simply throw it in the washing machine (cold and delicate cycle) and then let it air dry. And thanks to its adjustable shoulder straps, you can make sure it will be sitting at fair the right place. Tie lengths of fabric in the back in a large knot or a simple choice of knotty. buy now Madewell Ruffle Button A-Line Dress $ 118.00 Ruffles, flowers and satin covered buttons give this flowing number a vintage vibe, while a triangular silhouette and mid-thigh length keep it bold. It’s made with Madewell’s signature sustainable blend of natural fibers, which minimizes its environmental impact (and makes it washing machine-friendly, too). Slip it on with sneakers for an afternoon picnic, or dress it up with sneakers for a chic brunch. buy now Cascade Dress Lemlem Mazaa $ 325.00 Like all Lemlem pieces, this airy dress derives its softness and hand-spun feel from the traditional production techniques of the African artisan community behind the brand. Its founder, model and activist Liya Kebede, works directly with women weavers in her native Ethiopia to develop and launch each style. The bright neon yellow voile fabric with metallic threads makes this piece a summer staple, but to keep it in a shimmering shape it’s best to hand wash. buy now Related stories Andra Modern Citizen Ruffled Mini Dress $ 112.00 If you like short tent dresses, this Modern Citizen cotton poplin dress with puff sleeves and timeless square neckline is a classic to wear everywhere. It fits snugly over the top of the bodice, then flares out for a good amount of bounce. Since it has pockets on either side, you can fit your phone in one and your wallet in the other, andgaspspend your day without a bag. It is available in three colors (black, tapenade and magenta) and is made entirely of cotton, so it is cold machine washable. buy now Fenelope Ba & sh Dress $ 220.00 Even in summer there are situations that just call for a black dress and when you choose a light dress like this Ba & sh piece (which has a dramatic open back for even more freshness) you will always feel totally in step with the times. hot. Paired with a jacket, it will also go easily in early fall. Its soft crepe fabric allows it to take a little air in the breeze, but due to its delicacy, it is best to hand wash. buy now Gnoor Diarrablu Dress $ 195.00 Bold and colorful prints are an eye-catching signature of eco-conscious brand Diarrablu, with each piece designed to pay homage to the African heritage of its founder Diarra Bousso. A drawstring collar and shoulder tie make this loose dress adjustable to different sizes, and its open sides keep it comfortable even on the hottest summer days. Slip it on like a beach swimsuit blanket, or dress it up with fun accessories and shoes for a night out. buy now Athleta Presidio Dress $ 98.00 If a nap dress and a sports dress had a baby, it would be this multifunctional caftan-like number from Athleta. Because it’s made from a stretchy blend of recycled polyester and spandex, it’s a tent dress that also works well for an active day of racing in the heat. You can just put it in the washer and dryer to clean it, alongside your similar sports clothes. It is also wrinkle-resistant, breathable and has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection, as well as pockets for efficient travel. buy now Old Navy Chambray Tie-Back A-Line Dress $ 45.00 Nothing says summer like chambray. And a swing-y chambray dress like the one in the Old Navy is basically the plain white t-shirt of tent dresses, it goes with everything. Sleeves gathered at the elbows enhance its simple and welcome design, while a keyhole opening in the back adds a pretty tie detail. Since it’s made from washed cotton, the color has a naturally washed-out look that gets prettier and softer with each machine wash. buy now Oh hi! You look like someone who enjoys free workouts, discounts for cult wellness brands, and exclusive Well + Good content. Subscribe to Well +, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

