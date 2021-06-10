Carrie Symonds rents another dress from My Wardrobe HQ for G7 Summit – WWD





PLAY AGAIN, CARRIE: Carrie Symonds, who became Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s third wife last month, is renting out her wardrobe – once again – for the G7 summit, which takes place from Friday to June 13. Symonds was pictured in Cornwall, where the summit takes place, wearing a mustard yellow dress from Alice Eady rented from My Wardrobe HQ, the same platform she rented her wedding dress on last month. The style is the Rhianon dress, and rents for 8 pounds a day and is on sale for 265 pounds, according to the site. Symonds will have tea with US First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday before the G7 summit, before visiting Mount St. Michael’s off the Cornish coast, according to the British press. As noted, Symonds’ flowing white dress with bell sleeves for her wedding had been rented from My Wardrobe HQ. The tulle and silk dress, by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, costs £ 2,870 to buy and £ 45 a day to hire, according to the site. Symonds wore a flower crown instead of a veil. The fact that Symonds’ dresses are rented out and part of the circular economy is not surprising, given her professional credentials. Symonds is a communications manager for animal rights charity The Aspinall Foundation, and her previous job was with ocean conservation NGO Oceana, where she dealt specifically with plastic pollution. While Symonds isn’t ashamed of her sustainable fashion choices for photo ops around the world, Biden has been keen not to discuss her clothes for key occasions. Despite being a supporter of small business, the local store movement and American designers, Biden won’t discuss fashion choices, according to her East Wing team. To that end, the FLOTUS team let the media know this morning that they are eager to represent the United States “alongside the president” at the G7. The first couple’s first international trip will also include a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and the president’s much-anticipated meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva. As President Joe Biden focuses on reconnecting with other world leaders, flattening immunization roll-out plans, promoting climate change, and trying to restore US leadership on the international stage at the G7, the first lady tries to relay that she is also serious. . In other words, FLOTUS often favors a dress with a mismatched blazer. It was his uniform of choice a few days ago for an outing with Dr.Anthony Fauci at a vaccination center in Harlem, NY En route to the UK on Wednesday, FLOTUS posted a photo of herself sitting on Air Force One with a stack of documents and the caption “Preparing for the G7”. Her opponents rushed to criticize the comment on social media, but the first lady continued to make brief remarks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. When her husband turned to greet the American soldiers, she joked from the podium, “Joe, be careful.” Known for keeping things classic in terms of dress, the first lady arrived in the UK wearing a white gown, button-down navy blazer and navy suede pumps. (His preferences range from powerful designers like Ralph Lauren to lesser-known brands like Markarian.) Despite his team’s reluctance to publicly share their favorite brands, Marion Parke, the American company that made the “MustHave 85” pumps in which she arrived, enthusiastically shared the news. As to how this choice could increase site traffic for Marion Parke, a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond.







