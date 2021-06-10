Dallas Museum brings together Spain’s premier fashion and art exhibition





A one-of-a-kind exhibition at Dallas’s Meadows Museum will link the seams between art and fashion in Spain throughout history.“Canvas and silk: historic fashion at the Museo del Traje in Madrid” will combine a dress and historical accessories from the Museum of Madrid with important paintings from the Meadows collection. The exhibition will mark the first major collaboration between the Spanish institution and an American museum and will include around 40 works from the Prairies as well as examples of dresses and accessories from the Museo del Traje (Spanish National Museum of Fashion), according to a statement. . “Presented together, the works in the exhibition not only tell the story of the evolution of fashion trends in Spain over five hundred years, but also reveal how elements of a country’s history such as its involvement in world trade or the formation of a national identity are reflected in her dress, “the statement said. “Canvas & Silk”, from September 19, 2021 to January 9, 2022, will be displayed along with “Image & Identity: Mexican Fashion in the Modern Period”, described as “a survey of Mexican dress ranging from Mexican independence to modern times through photographs and prints from the collections of the Meadows Museum and the SMUs DeGolyer Library. “ We are delighted to have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of Meadows’ collection of Spanish art through its exhibition with loans from the first Spanish collection of historical clothing, said Amanda W. Dotseth, curator at Meadows Museum and co- curator of the exhibition, in La version. This exhibition helps to tell a more nuanced story of Spanish society through the presentation of historical paintings with contemporary examples of the clothes depicted there. “ “Canvas & Silk” will be grouped into themes that explore several trends in the history of European fashion, in general, and Spanish dress, in particular, over the past 500 years. These include: Precious Things, featuring accessories like jewelry and combs made of precious metals, as well as other rare materials like coral.

Traditional dress, with clothes and sets that are generally identified with Spain, as a costume of lights (a bullfighter costume) and Manila mantis (traditional embroidered silk shawls traded across Manila).

Stepping Out, showing the importance of what people wore when appearing in public. Strengths of associations combining Meadows paintings and historical dress include: Ignacio Zuloagas placeholder image The bullfighter El Segovianito (1912) accompanied by a traje of luces of the same color.

Zuloagas Portrait of the Duchess of Arin, Marquise de Bay (1918) displayed next to a Manila mantis similar to the one held by the Duchess,

Joan mirs Queen Louise of Prussia (1929) paired with a brightly hand-painted dress and shoes by 20th century fashion designer Manuel Pia. By combining the Museo del Trajes collection with that of the Prairies, we bring the dress, accessories and other material objects to life, allowing viewers to see the contexts in which these items have been worn, explains Elvira Gonzlez, curator of the historical clothing. collection at the Museo del Traje, in the press release. Seen together, the clothes allow a deeper understanding of painting. We were excited to see what kind of scholarship and new ideas could be generated by presenting these works in a new environment and alongside these paintings and drawings. For more information on the exhibition, visit the website Meadows Museum website.







