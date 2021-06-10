Metropolis women’s clothing store in Metrotown closed





Another fashion store leaves Burnaby’s largest mall. Little Mountain, a fashion store that makes women’s clothing, has closed in Metropolis at Metrotown. The company also operates stores in Gastown and Langley, selling everything from jeans to skirts to dresses, with most prices below $ 100. The company also focused on selling clothing designed and made in Canada. The news follows news that men’s fashion chain Boys’ Co. plans to cease operations in early 2022, owner David Goldman told Glacier Media’s Business in Vancouver on June 3. Its 37-year-old three-store retailer operates stores in Metro Vancouver, Coquitlam Center and Guildford Town Center in Surrey, as well as Metropolis in Metrotown in Burnaby. The closure is another blow to Metropolis at Metrotown, which has seen a long list of retailers shut down forever during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its impacts on businesses. Businesses that have closed in the past year at Metropolis include Godiva Chocolates, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, David’s Tea, Microsoft, Pink, Freddy Pants, and Frank & Oak. The Chateau also closed its Metrotown store after several decades in Burnaby. Besides store closings, Chef Tony canceled his plan to build a large restaurant in Metropolis in Metrotown. Instead, he just sticks to his restaurant in the food court. There have been, however, a few openings at Metropolis. One of the biggest was Hugo Boss who opened his first brick and mortar store in Burnaby. Fashion retailer Forever 21 has also decided to return to Metropolis with a new store after closing at Metropolis in Metrotown in 2019 amid a company-wide bankruptcy. Meanwhile, struggling businesses in Burnaby now have another way to ask for help as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The Burnaby Board of Trade announced its “Local Business Support Grant” which will provide up to $ 5,000 to help with recovery and preparedness for the post-pandemic business landscape. The Burnaby Board of Trade will directly fund and administer the grants. They will be offered through the Center for Burnaby Business Recovery and Resilience, which is the hub for all Burnaby Board of Trade programs involving COVID-19. Grants will be available in the following four categories: Essential equipment or physical upgrades Grants of up to $ 5,000 to help fund the purchase of equipment to be used by the business, for new business software or digital activities, or for physical improvements to the business / instead of work to facilitate growth and operations

Professional development courses and training Grants of up to $ 1,500 to help fund training, certification or professional development training for business owners or employees

Business education Grants of up to $ 3,000 to help fund enrollment in formal business training courses or study programs at local post-secondary institutions

Essential community programming Grants of up to $ 3,000 to help fund the delivery of essential community programs by applicant nonprofits only

With additional reporting from Glen Korstrom, Business in Vancouver and Jess Balzer







