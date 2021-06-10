New York fashion family carves out niche in industrial investment

New York fashion entrepreneur Haim Dabah has launched a new real estate investment group focused on industrial real estate.

With his sons Mac and Michael and investor Ori Schwartz, Dabah founded Box Equities during the COVID-19 pandemic as the consumer flight to e-commerce dramatically changed the logistics landscape.

In just eight months, the company has amassed a portfolio of over 1.8 million, including its two most recent acquisitions; a 900,000 s / f Home Depotanchored facility in Missouri (top photo); and a 150,000 s / f Pepsi distribution center in Ohio.

HAIM DABAH

Understanding how the digital pivot has affected many traditional retailers, we knew the time had come to create a paradigm shift within the logistics industry for physical and digital retailers, said Haim Dabah, President and founder of the group.

Haim Dabah rose to prominence in the New York fashion world in the 1980s when his father’s company, The Gitano Group, became one of the largest clothing merchants in the United States. Haim was the public face of the company and helped turn the Gitano jeans brand into a multi-million dollar business.

After the family business went bankrupt in the 90s, Haim established fashion, retail and tech businesses that included the Kidbox children’s clothing subscription service and the Regatta clothing brand whose customers included Vera Wang and Karl Lagerfeld.

He said his experience and connections in the fashion and tech industries allow the new business to meet the needs of retailers to maximize their bottom line while providing investors, especially on the private equity side, a new investment vehicle in the retail space.

The changes in the logistics industry are profound, as highlighted by CBRE’s recent report indicating that for every billion dollars in online sales, an additional 1.25 million square feet of distribution space is needed to support this. growth, Haim said.

MAC DABAH

Mac Dabah, who worked with his father at their investment firm HDS Capital and is co-founder and managing director of Box Equities, added: We are laser-focused on creating meaningful value for retailers and brands that want expand or reduce their industrial footprint and take advantage of today’s market dynamics.

As co-founder and Managing Director of HDS Capital, Mac led the companies’ investments in Sharper Image, Hurley, Bebe, Brookstone and Justice.

Michael Dabah, who serves as General Counsel of Box Equities, is a former attorney for Herrick who became a founding partner of Stein, Adler, Dabah & Zelkowitz.

Ori Schwartz, co-founder and director of acquisitions, was director of acquisitions for New York-based Stone Eagle Holdings, where he managed a $ 300 million portfolio.

Box Equities focuses on the secondary and tertiary markets and owns and operates three other distribution centers in Missouri, Virginia and Georgia.

Chaim said WWDAs a family, we are used to pivoting and starting new businesses ahead of the trends. When I sold my Regatta company to Li & Fung, we saw the writing on the wall and decided to invest in the technology. And with COVID-19, we’ve seen online shopping accelerate. E-commerce has accelerated in a way that would have taken four to six years without COVID-19. We saw the industrial space as an important place to enter the real estate space.

Box Equities has just acquired a 150,000 s / f Pepsi distribution center in Ohio.

Box Equities said it was “very well capitalized” and focused on the $ 10 million to $ 100 million market. The company is looking for good quality distribution products which are typically tilting concrete constructions and clear ceiling heights of 30 feet, with deep trucking lots and ample parking as well as all types of offerings including fully vacant leases, short-term leases, 10-year and more leases.

“Box Equities is very active in the secondary and tertiary markets, but that doesn’t mean we would hesitate to seek trades in more primary markets,” said a spokesperson.

