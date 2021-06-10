Fashion
WATCH: Aurora Teagarden’s wedding dress revealed
Aurora Teagarden’s wedding takes place this Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And while fans are eager to see if she actually gets to marry Nick, one tantalizing clue has already been shared: a photo of her wedding dress.
Aurora’s wedding dress revealed on Instagram
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ official Instagram account shared a first look at Roe’s wedding dress.
The photo only reveals the back of the wedding dress, but it looks stunning. The account wrote: “Aurora has found her wedding dress. But will she make it to the aisle?
However, not everyone in the replies liked the dress. One person wrote: “The train looks a little weird where it’s attached.
However, people were quick to explain the train to the commentator. One person wrote: “Wonder if it’s a detachable train so that after a ceremony you pick up the train and have a more elegant dress for dancing / receiving?” It still looks awkward!
And another person replied, “It’s lively. “
But others loved the dress. One person wrote: “This dress is beautiful. Another said her daughter had run to show her the dress.
Another person commented on the beautiful bow detail on the back.
More details on the new film have been revealed
The wedding dress isn’t the only detail from the new film that has been shared with fans.
The film’s synopsis reads: “Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered and she fears her father is a suspect. She and Nick rush to solve the cold matter before walking down the aisle.
The Aurora Teagarden account also shared a photo of the church where the wedding will be held.
In an interview with Hallmark, Bure explained that this was only the second time she’s married on TV. The first time, she said, was on “Fuller House”.
Niall Matter spoke to Hallmark about what it was like for Nick to see Aurora in her wedding dress. He shared that for the shoot he was waiting to see Bure-as-Aurora in her robe for the first time during filming, so the timing would be real for his character.
“I want this captured,” Matter said. “So on that day, I’m going to do my best not to be in the trailer at the same time as Candace, and try to really make this moment as real and authentic as possible.”
On his Instagram, Bure shared a photo of Matter’s character Nick wearing his wedding ring.
In an Instagram story, Bure shared that she can’t wait for people to see the wedding episode. “It’s so good,” she said. “I can’t wait for you to see this. She also shared this photo of Aurora watching her dad and Nick meet for the first time.
And here’s a look at the bridesmaids.
“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EST. This is the 16th film in the series.
READ NEXT: Hallmark’s new film schedule for June 2021
