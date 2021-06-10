Michael Strahan on MSX Menswear Collection – The Hollywood Reporter

Forget about sport. GMA Host Michael Strahan talks about “leisure at work,” the nickname he is betting on for his recently launched men’s collection. Michael Strahan’s MSX brings a mix of updated wardrobe essentials, with a tailored fit and crafted in high-tech materials often borrowed from sportswear to meet the ever-blurred lines between the workday and off-peak hours. “We want to be the one-stop-shop for today’s man,” says Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder (with Strahan) and managing partner of SMAC Entertainment.

“We are looking at these hybrid categories and trying to follow the consumer as quickly as possible,” she says. “They go from working at home with maybe your polo shirt up and sweatpants down to now having to go back to the office. The pandemic has opened up a whole new category and we are rolling with it. Stretching is the key.

Of course, the fashion line takes inspiration from Strahan’s never-ending schedule, ranging from the studio and trips to New York, to travel and the gym, and he’s her best looking role model. “He tries things. It moves the zippers. He tells us it’s not stretchy enough or it’s too stretchy, ”says Schwartz-Morini. And with his partner Men’s Wearhouse, he’s also showing some men the way to the future by dress up the Jackson State University football team, an HBCU just like Strahan’s Alma Mater at Texas Southern University. “It’s not just about preparing these young men for football,” she said. “We want to prepare them for off-screen, for job interviews. We all know that the majority of college athletes don’t rank among the pros.

With all of that in mind, Strahan took some time to educate us on his favorites from the MSX collection and how he juggles his own busy days.

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What are some of your new favorite MSX songs and why?

Strahan: Everything we produce I wear myself on a daily basis and true to my style. To better meet the needs of our customers and the growing demand for “work” clothing, we’ve designed essential pieces that can make the transition from work to training and everything in between. Some of my favorite items include the MSX Chino Stretch Trousers, the Men’s MSX Stretch Polo Shirt and our Denim jeans from the collection. These pieces are designed with versatility in mind and are extremely comfortable and soft.

MSX Chino Trousers By Michael Strahan for Men

In a shade of bamboo khaki that goes with everything, Strahan’s chinos are updated with a tailored fit and a clean, flat-front style. No men’s wardrobe is truly complete without a pair. These hole are a welcome companion at any time of the day or evening.

JC Penney

MSX by Michael Strahan chino pants for men

$ 29.99

Buy now

What are you planning to do for Father’s Day this year?

Strahan: For Father’s Day, I can’t wait to go out with my kids and have brunch with them. If I’m lucky I’ll play a round of golf.

What do you like about being an entrepreneur in this space?

Strahan: There is so much, but one of the things that I never really get tired of is the positive feedback from friends and consumers who are fans of the MSX and Collection brand. When Constance and I started SMAC Entertainment, we always wanted to bring things to people that we knew were lacking in the market, whether it was productions or products, and I think we did.

If our name is on it, we are proud of it. With MSX, I wanted to create a line of men’s and boys’ clothing that is both stylish and easy to wear. Being an entrepreneur in this space has been a stimulating but rewarding experience because it was one of my dreams to enter the fashion industry. It’s such a fast-paced and ever-changing space, so positive feedback is good to know we’re on the right track.

What two or three of your skin care products do you rely on and why?

Strahan: I use Jai from Beverly Hills Gentle Cleanser every day to remove makeup from work and their Oxygen Cream to hydrate my skin. And a supplement that I take daily to help my skin is effervescence [e+b]. It contains resveratrol, a super antioxidant that helps increase collagen production and decrease fine lines and wrinkles because when you are on TV every day fine lines and wrinkles are important.

Short sleeve polo shirt MSX by Michael Strahan

Strahan takes inspiration from sportswear with a high performance polo shirt that helps you stay cool 24/7. Crafted from a moisture-wicking, technical polyester and spandex fabric with a modern, tailored fit, it still has all of the allure of the beloved masculine wardrobe. Choose from sporty bright colors like this cobalt blue or keep it crisp in the black or gray options.

Courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse

Short sleeve polo shirt MSX by Michael Strahan

$ 29.99

Buy now

Collection by Michael Strahan Williamsburg – Dark Blue Washed Straight Jeans

Does anything beat classic all-American denim? Strahan’s dark wash jeans are dressy enough for the office (when you get back) and stylish enough for dining out or a night out. Face it with a relaxed fit and stretch denim to go with you. The Williamsburg dark wash is a modern staple, with worn touches like mustache details, fading, and a slightly distressed effect.

Williamsburg Dark Blue Washed Straight Jeans

$ 39.99

Buy now

Is there a watch that you recently bought for yourself or looked at?

Strahan: I love watches and when I think of them I mostly think of watches IWC Big Pilot Watch which I have had for years because my son has the matching watch. So we’re the father-son combo that makes sense to both of us.

IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot Automatic Stainless Steel Watch with Leather Strap

With a sturdy 46mm stainless steel case and an easy-to-read black dial with luminescent white hands and indexes, this beauty is based on the original 1940 Big Pilot model. It is powered by an IWC-made caliber 51111 automatic movement with a seven-day power reserve. And impeccable Swiss know-how makes it indispensable to help master one’s own universe.

Mr. Porter

IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot Automatic Stainless Steel Watch

$ 12,900

Buy now

What are two or three of your favorite travel items and why?

Strahan: Travel is one of the great inspirations of the MSX range. Often times I go straight from the plane to a meeting, and I need to be comfortable in the flight but presentable in the office. With all of our styles, versatility is key. I think the MSX polo shirt and black stretch denim Collection should be my favorite as they really save me when I’m on the go and need to travel light.

Collection by Michael Strahan Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Black

It’s hard enough to stretch out the hours in a day to fit it all in, but take it from the big Strahan guy – so you don’t have time to worry about looking sharp. These inky black cotton jeans with a touch of stretch keep their look while easily sprinting from work clothes to leisure hours. Dress them up with a sports coat or team them up with a relaxed tee to stay on top.

Courtesy of Men’s Wearhouse