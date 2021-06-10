Create a fashion brand – WWD





In its simplest form, a trademark is used to distinguish one type of product from another. But for anyone looking to build a brand from scratch, there is so much more to consider. For example, there are brand attributes to consider and questions about how the brand will be positioned in the market as well as how it will be different from other brands. And there are also legal considerations too. In the fashion industry, the storytelling and storytelling behind the brand is as important as the brand itself. For anyone looking to launch a brand or accelerate their fashion career, Parsons and WWD are offering a Fashion Branding Course as part of Fashion Business Essentials, which is powered by Yellowbrick and includes ideas from Parsons faculty as well as industry experts. To learn more about Fashion Business Essentials, visit the site here. The Fashion Branding learning module consists of 32 lessons and explains how to name a brand, tell a brand story, establish communications and public relations around a brand and license a brand. The module includes how to create a web presence, create distinctive labeling and what it takes to create a brand digitally. In one of the lessons, Jessica Couch, a fashion technology consultant and expert, explained what a brand is, the role of a logo, and the use of color schemes. “The brand is all of that, plus the types of designs used, and even the words you choose to describe your products,” she said. “All of this is essential. You need to understand the vibe you want people to be in when they find out about your brand. And you want to understand the aesthetics associated with it. Considering the pitfalls of a brand is also essential, especially when launching a brand for the first time. In another lesson, Douglas Hand, fashion attorney and partner at HBA LLP, said his personal hobbyhorse on this topic was the eponymous brands. “The biggest brands in the world bear the names of their creators, and even the great European fashion houses bear the name of their original creator; so there is a precedent for that, ”Hand said. “But that puts the designer in a very difficult position once he needs investment.” Hand said that investments from outside sources, such as venture capital firms or private equity, “come with degrees of control. If an investor invests in your brand, your brand is “Douglas Hand” and you are Douglas, and the investor wants 33% of the company that owns the “Douglas Hand” brand, they will have a lot to say about it. how the name ‘Douglas Hand’ is used. Hand said the result of this scenario is to take his own inheritance out of his control. “If you look at Calvin Klein in the 1980s, his name was selling on really cheap underwear, and they were getting a lot of royalties from it – but I don’t think he was too happy to have his name on. inexpensive underwear, ”he said. .







