Fashion
Man modeled ex-fiancé’s wedding dress to try to sell it: video
Sometimes you have to do a little more to land that sale.
No one probably knows this better than the self-proclaimed “brother” Morgan. The 29-year-old recently made TikTokers laugh when he shared a video which recounted the unconventional way he tried to sell a wedding dress.
“I remember when I was trying on my Exs wedding dress,” he captioned his brief clip, which shows him crawling through a dark room.
The video then shows screenshots of the sheath dress he listed for $ 500. A buyer named Sarah inquired about the dress and asked if there were any photos available that show what she looks like when she’s on someone.
THE Groom doesn’t like the bride’s dress and asks REDDIT if he happens to say: “little disappointed”
“Do you have any pictures of this on a person?” Or do you know the designer and the style so I can research them? Sarah’s message reads. Love it and it’s in my budget but it’s hard to visualize what it looks like. “
Instead of combing through photos, recruiting a model or dress form, Morgan offered to try on the dress so Sarah could see how she was. However, he warned her that he’s “a guy with muscles and a ton of tattoos,” so he wasn’t sure it would have the same effect as she hoped.
Sarah did not decline the offer and Morgan then took a few photos of himself in the white lace slit dress.
“I did the right thing,” Morgan joked in a caption highlighted in red.
WOMAN PLANS TO KEEP HER WEDDING DRESS FORWARD, ANGRES THE FAMILY WITH HER “ELFISH” DECISION
While the dress didn’t fully close at the back, it did so around his torso and almost reached his shoulders.
The dress also had two clearly visible store labels on her right arm, hinting that it had never been worn to an event. Despite her pristine condition, it turns out Sarah was no longer interested in the dress after viewing the photos Morgan sent.
BRIDE SENDING ANGRY EMAIL TO COMPANY AFTER THE INCORRECT WEDDING DRESS ARRIVED, REALIZED SHE PUT IT INSIDE
Morgan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but clarified that detail for commentators who asked why he hadn’t shared photos from his wedding.
“I would need to have a wedding for there to be wedding photos,” he explained.
Others tried asking why he couldn’t find a woman who could try on the dress, but some TikTok users noted that this was not an easy request to make in a pinch.
“If you’d rather have someone else try it on, then she thinks you might find a girl willing to try it out and take pictures for a random stranger,” one user commented.
Since sharing his video on Monday, Morgans’ viral post has been viewed over 329,900 times and has racked up over 74,500 likes.
It is not clear if he has managed to sell the dress since its rise to viral fame. The dress was still in his closet when he first uploaded the video, according to a comment he left.
Morgan revealed on Wednesday that her ex-fiance also left a second white dress behind, which he modeled in a live video.
