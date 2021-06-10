New Syracuse Lacrosse Coach Gary Gait Wants To Create A Real Buzz, Put 20K In The Dome Again

Syracuse, NY – Gary Gait quickly recognized on Thursday how inexhaustible time is for even the biggest of them.

While billed as the fifth head coach in Syracuse men’s lacrosse program history, the Orange legend pulled out a piece of paper with prepared remarks. Before speaking, he extended his hand to an important accomplice.

Well I’m getting older so I need glasses, said Gait, 54.

After that, and a brief reflection on the journey that led to training, Gait answered questions as if he was playing as the US National Champion and three-time National Champion for Syracuse – full speed ahead.

Gait, resplendent in an orange jacket, orange paisley tie, blue shirt and blue pants, spoke softly but firmly to turn up the volume of Syracuse’s style of play while pushing harder for the championships at the same time. . Air Gait, the nickname he earned for his acrobatic and revolutionary offensive style, may be a holdover from the 1980s, but Gait has vowed to pass on as much of his style and success as possible to the current generation.

It’s definitely one of the things that I want to bring to this program is to raise the level of chemistry and really do the program, to level it up on the offensive side and to really create that chemistry as I myself. remember she was, Gait said. . In practice, guys were experimenting, trying things out and using them in the game. These were things that were unique, that had never been done before. I’m definitely excited to have this opportunity to try to bring that back to the program and create a real buzz around how Syracuse is playing again.

Gait is leaving the women’s team coach to replace John Desko, who has coached the men’s team since 1999 and has won five national titles. Desko, who announced his retirement last week, was not at the Thursday event because Gait said he had a prior commitment. But Gait said Desko has already reached out to help with the transition and is welcome to continue providing support and feedback.

While Gait was a great player, he said he had never seen himself winning a coaching career, seeing it more as a volunteer activity. But after her SU playing days were over, Gait accepted an offer to work as an assistant coach for the Maryland Women’s Team.

I took an approach using what I learned when I was 12, Gait said. I started coaching with the idea of ​​teaching and explaining why you do things and creating new ways to improve yourself in women’s football. I used my ability to break down the game and the skills and teach it to young girls. And luckily, these young women have had incredible success. So that really got me hooked on coaching. And from there, I knew I wanted to be a coach.

Gait took over the League’s women’s team in 2007 and made them a national powerhouse, winning places in three title games. The Orange have lost all three of their championship games, including one to Boston College this Memorial Day weekend. Gait said if he could get a repeat it would be to get one more run with this group.

Some people have asked, well, why do you think the position of men is better than that of women? Said the gait. And to be honest, it doesn’t get any better. It’s just something I wanted to do. And I’ve had opportunities in the past (to coach men’s teams) and I’ve stuck with women’s football. I really believe that my value at the time was on the side of women. It was a dream to come back and train the women, but now to have this opportunity to be on the men’s side is amazing.

Gait said he didn’t even consider that option as a possibility just days ago, as he finished the tournament with the women. Around the same time, around Memorial Day weekend, Desko was preparing for the 2022 season and visited rookie Joey Spallina on Long Island.

But in the still rather murky change of events, at one point last week Desko and athletic director John Wildhack had a series of conversations about the future of coaching. The Deskos team capped a disappointing 7-6 season with a loss to Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and a whiff of potential change was in the air. Desko said he had decided to retire, Wildhack drew up a shortlist of replacement candidates and chose Gait.

I loved coaching young girls. They were amazing. So I really didn’t spend time thinking about it (taking the men’s work), Gait said. It wasn’t until my head started to spin and I tried to figure out, is this the right decision. And of course, that was an instant yes for me.

Now the pressure to clinch the Orange another championship trophy lands on his knees. Gait shrugged, expressing his confidence that hell has put a product that is both entertaining and successful on the pitch.

I’ve had a lot of experience with all styles of play. And I think that’s really going to help me, he says. And that’s going to be a big key, I think, to be creative and try to assess the players and come up with a style of play that will hopefully allow us to bring 20,000 back to the Dome to come and watch us play. . It will be between style and flair but must always have substance and success.

Any coaching job I have ever taken, the goals were the same, to win the championship. And I was very lucky to have succeeded several times. But it’s really easy when that’s what you’re going through and that’s what I focus on is building teams to be successful. I don’t really put pressure on it. One thing I always do is I really start to believe in it and then I start convincing the team that they are definitely capable and I make them believe they can do it every year.

