Israel becomes first nation to ban sale of fur for fashion purposes





Israel this week became the first nation in the world to ban the sale of animal fur for fashion purposes. Gila Gamliel, the country’s environmental protection minister, on Wednesday signed new legislation that will come into force in December this year. The historic amendment bans the sale of fur for “fashion purposes,” Gamliel said in a post on his Facebook page. “The fur industry kills hundreds of millions of animals around the world and involves untold cruelty and suffering. Together, we will make the Israeli fashion market greener and be kind to animals, ”said Gamliel. The move was widely celebrated by animal rights groups, including PETA, which called the new regulation a victory for the animals who “suffer and are killed for human vanity”. Regulations in Israel follow a similar move to california, which became the first US state to ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products. The Fur Act, which was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019, prohibits residents from selling or making clothes, shoes or handbags with fur from 2023. Animal rights groups have applauded the measure as a stance against inhumane practices. The proposal has been vigorously opposed by the billion dollar fur industry in the United States, and the Fur Information Council of America has already threatened to sue. This follows Newsom’s signing of legislation making California the first state to ban fur trapping and banning the sale of furs in Los Angeles and San Francisco. “California is a leader in animal welfare, and today that leadership includes banning the sale of fur,” Newsom said in a statement. “But we do more than that. We declare to the world that beautiful wild animals like bears and tigers have no place on trapeze wires or leaping through flames.” A passerby wears a white shirt, pink and yellow striped scarf, white fluffy oversized coat, shiny black leather pants, shiny black Stella McCartney shoulder bag on April 09, 2021 in Paris, France. The movement to ban fur finally made its biggest push into the fashion center of New York City when in 2019, lawmakers proposed a measure to ban all new fur products in the city. At the height of the fur trade in the last century, New York City made 80 percent of the fur coats made in the United States, according to FUR NYC, a group representing 130 retailers and manufacturers in the city. The group says New York City remains the largest market for fur products in the country, with real fur still frequently used as a trim on coats, jackets and other items. Elsewhere, Sao Paulo, Brazil, began banning the import and sale of furs in 2015. Fur farming was banned in the UK in 2000, and in 2018 London Fashion Week is became the first major fashion event to do without fur. This story was reported in Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

