Maison365 clothing box platform attracts Germany and Wallonia





House365, a business selling clothing boxes based on personal style advice in the Netherlands and Flanders, is growing rapidly. CEO Maarten Valk now wants to conquer the rest of Belgium as well as Germany. Women’s fashion only Maison365 specifically targets busy but fashionable women who need guidance and inspiration between the ages of 30 and 55, says Valk in an interview with RetailTrends. Based on an extended customer profile, a platform stylist composes three tailored outfits, which are then delivered in a box. The customer can choose at home the items she wishes to keep and return the rest. Valk emphasizes that everything is tailored to the client in question: “We do not use fixed dress suits.” The tall man was inspired for Maison365 by many similar platforms for men, such as Einstein house. “For women, it was not yet taken. Whereas with men, it is above all a question of convenience. With Maison365, we want to inspire and advise women.” Profitable Successfully, because compared to the same period last year, the platform has grown by 80%. Maison365 currently sends out up to 1,500 boxes of clothing each month. On average, customers keep three to four items per box, which represents an order value of 275 euros. Thanks to its strong growth, the company is now profitable. According to Valk, the time has therefore come to look further, in particular towards Wallonia and Germany: “We believe in a stable base. It is not about ‘chop chop’, about rapid growth, but about focusing on long term growth.

