Gamecocks Trio at Rich Harvest Farms for Palmer Cup

SUGAR GROVE, Illinois – Three South Carolina golf All-Americans are scheduled to compete in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup (June 11-13) starting Friday at Rich Harvest Farms. Ryan Room , Ana PelaezandPauline Roussin-Bouchardwill all compete to represent their home country in the Ryder Cup style event.

Hall, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., Will play for the United States team. Pelaez (Malaga, Spain) and Roussin-Bouchard (Carqueiranne, France) will play for the international team. Roussin-Bouchard makes second consecutive appearance for the Internationals as she was on the winning side last december at Bay Hill. Hall and Pelaez make their Palmer Cup debut.

Gulf State will have a live score for the event taking place in the following format:

Friday June 11 Fourball matches

Four-way matches on Saturday, June 12

Saturday 12 June Matches in Mixed Foursome

Sunday June 13 Singles Matches

The international team have won the last two Palmer Cups, including a dominant 40.5-19.5 victory more recently. The United States leads the 12-11-1 all-time series.

Athletes from 33 different schools will participate in this year’s event. Wake Forest (4) has the most players on the field and South Carolina (3) is T-2sd most with the state of Oklahoma (3) and Texas (3).

Hall, the 2021 Albuquerque Regional Champion, concluded one of the best single-season performances for the men in garnet and black at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship (May 28-30), missing the cut for the final round of stroke play by just two strokes. He only became the third regional champion in school history with his one-shot victory on the UNM championship course on May 19. He finished in the top 20 every start of the roster during the 2020-21 season with six top-10s, four top-five and a pair of wins while having the lowest single-season scoring average. of the history of the program (69.97). Her first win of the season (with three career wins) came at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday. He shot 202 (-14) with a bogey free 66 (-6) in the second round and a final round carded 64 (-8), winning for the Eagle on the last hole to force a playoff with Pepperdine All-American Dylan Menante. Hall birdieed both holes of the playoffs to win and secure a sponsor exemption for the 3M Open of the PGA TOUR this summer in Blaine, Minn. (July 19-25). In addition to his All-America accolades, he was a Haskins Prize finalist and Nicklaus Prize finalist. Hall was also named PING All-Southeast Region and First Team All-SEC.

2021 SEC Player of the Year and SEC Champion, Roussin-Bouchard has just completed one of the best seasons for a golfer in Gamecock’s history. The sophomore has won four tournaments during the season, including the 2021 SEC Championship, notching a record SEC Championship and South Carolina program score of 17 under (199). Roussin-Bouchard’s four wins this season represent the four lowest scores out of 54 holes in the program’s history, and his score average of 70.66 is the lowest single-season total in the history of the program. ‘team. She won first-team All-America honors in her two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Pelaez caught fire when she joined the team this spring after travel issues kept her sidelined in the fall, finishing tied for third on her season debut at the Moon Golf Invitational. The elder followed that performance by finishing tied for sixth at the Gamecock Intercollegiate and then tied for second at the Valspar Augusta Invitational with a career low of 10 (206). Pelaez finished the regular season with a second place finish at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, and tied for tenth in the SEC Championship, securing his All-SEC First Team selection, the third All-SEC honor of his career and his third year winning the All-America honors. Her 71.45 average score this season is the fourth lowest in team history, and she ended her career with the third lowest in program history (73.55).

About the Arnold Palmer Cup

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and started at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida, in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup style tournament featuring top male and female college / college golfers pitting the United States against a team of international players. The Arnold Palmer Cup has been played on some of the greatest courses in the world including The Old Course, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course and Cherry Hills. The 2018 matches at the Evian Resort Golf Club became the only major tournament where men and women play side by side as partners.

Since its inception, over 100 Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have won cards on the PGA Tour, European Tour or LPGA, 29 have represented Europe or the United States at the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup, and over 60 have claimed 250 victories in the PGA or European Tours, including three major championships in 2020. The United States leads the series on 12-10-1.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is supported by the Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. The Arnold Palmer Cup provides a platform to continue Arnold Palmer’s commitment to youth development and the growth of amateur / college golf. For more information, please visitArnoldPalmerCup.com.

