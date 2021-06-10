Greg Zamfotis of Gregorys Coffee

If you live in or frequent New York, you’ve probably had a cup of coffee in Café Grégory. To the surprise of many people, Greg (or, as my mom calls him, “Mr. Coffee”) is actually a real person, and he has been a dear friend of mine for almost a decade, ever since. ‘he invited me to his shop for a cup of coffee. He was a fan of clothing, menswear, and my street style, and I was honored to be treated to a cup of coffee and a chat with a successful CEO. I had no idea that I was also going to remove a longtime friend from the case.

Greg’s style has changed a bit over the years, which we touch on below, but what has remained constant is his love of family and his passion for Gregorys. You can still see him working behind the counter, brewing coffees and taking orders. He is above no task even to this day while focusing on 32 stores, a wife, three children and two dogs. I’m personally impressed with his work ethic, but I’m also impressed with his sense of style. If I had such busy days as his, I would wear jeans and a t-shirt every day, but the man always dresses properly.

Greg was one of my original subjects for a similar series I did eight years ago on my blog, so I’m excited to bring him to this series almost a decade later, as he and his style have matured further. Below we discuss juggling a successful business with meaningful family life, buying new clothes as an entrepreneur, making espresso in a Thom Browne suit, and dressing up for 32 store success. .

Let’s talk about Gregorys Coffee. I know you’ve been asked this question, but in an effort to educate readers unfamiliar with you and your story, what made you want to open your own cafe? And what was your journey to opening your first location?

My brother, you can always ask me about Gregorys! I grew up in the food business; my father was a serial entrepreneur who owned and operated many fast casual concepts in New York City throughout my childhood. Being the son of an immigrant, I saw how hard my dad worked and always wanted to be there with him. I really had my 10,000 hours early. That being said, I went to undergraduate business school and then law school, thinking I would pursue a legal career.

It turns out that I couldn’t stand being behind a desk and was really going back to my entrepreneurial roots. I asked my dad to help me start my own concept and he was surprised at first, but then he became incredibly excited to help me develop Gregorys Coffee. He helped me find my first location on 24th Street and Park Avenue South in Manhattan in 2006, and we went to the races.

You are a man who is constantly on the move. How do you dress on a daily basis?

The answer to this question has certainly evolved over the years. When I started Gregorys I was quite young trying to be taken seriously as a business owner. This hour coincided with the height of the Mad Men era, as well as the famous Tumblr movement #menswear 1.0, so you know I was making coffee in double monks and thorn-free Thom Browne costumes.

As the brand grew and gained respect, I felt like I could take a bit of a break from trying to look fit and kicked every day. I probably went too far at one point, channeling my inner Sith Lord and draping myself in Rick Owens and Boris Bidjan Saberi. These days, I can tell if I’ve done well if my wife and kids give me the green light on my way to work in the morning. I’m usually in some sort of business casual outfit with a twist or in a piece of clothing that is raised without yelling “look at me”. I’m now 39, a father of three beautiful kids and CEO of a national specialty coffee company, so a clean, comfortable, professional look with no more than one flex at a time just seems right.

How do you buy new clothes? Are there any specific qualifications that a new garment must have in order for you to consider purchasing it? What is the last item of clothing you bought?

I would like to say out of need, but to be honest I don’t need anything even though I can convince myself otherwise. I’m probably 90% emotional when shopping. I get a sick little pleasure in finding a piece of clothing that looks good and, more importantly, is exactly what I want. When the drape falls just right, it’s like sipping that first cup of coffee of the day, just exhilarating. The last time I bought was a bespoke navy blue cashmere overcoat using Loro Piana Storm System fabric, made by legend Jonathan Sigmon, the new owner of Alan Flusser Customs. It was a birthday present for me, but I got it a bit late in the season so it will really be used this fall.

Has your love of style impacted the way you do business? The intersection of the fashion industry with other industries is nothing new, but its intersection with coffee is not something you hear about every day.

Absolutely yes. How you do the little things is how you do everything. Taking care and paying attention to the details of how you present yourself says a lot about how you conduct yourself in business. If I looked like a redneck, what would lead people to believe that I count for every gram of coffee that goes into making our drinks every day? Because I do.

Did you intend for Gregorys to grow as much as he did? What kind of advice do you have for someone looking to grow a business beyond their first location?

Short answer: no. I was delighted to be in business for myself, with no office, just to take care of it and watch the fruits of my labor unfold every day in the cafe. It didn’t take long for me to find out that I had developed something quite unique, and when more and more guests came for the ride, it was in my nature to start growing the business. and join more amazing communities in different neighborhoods, fueling their hustle and bustle every day.

My advice is quite simple: have a vision and work hard to make that vision a reality. I’ll always be the hardest working guy in the room, and that served me well as I took Gregorys from a store to where we are today.

Like my other friend and former Five Fits subject, Andrew Chen, you are also a big family man. I’m curious how you juggle such a successful career, a marriage, three kids and two dogs.

It has been the most difficult chapter of my career so far. I’m a workaholic and just can’t get enough of being in and around my business. We are constantly refining and innovating our program. I always have my ears glued to the floor and my eyes wide open, so staying plugged in is crucial for me. Balancing my addiction to Gregorys with my obsession with my family is a daily struggle.

I wish I could say it was easy, but to be honest I just wish I could be with my family all the time. Spending a ton of time with the kids brings me tremendous joy, but I can’t do it all the time with my obligations at work and my passion to be the founder and CEO of Gregorys. I’m doing the best I can, and my wife understands and appreciates it, but she’s the real MVP. Raising three amazing kids and two dogs isn’t easy, but she’s amazing. I am just lucky to have ended up where I am today, running a company that I am so proud of, while being part of a family that I cherish.

