How to start a multi-million dollar online fashion brand

Tori and Chris Gerbig launched Pink Lily, an online women’s fashion store, in 2014 in parallel.

The couple reinvested all of their profits in the business and reached $ 4 million in revenue that year.

In May 2021, the $ 65 million brand was selling an average of 11,000 products per day on its site.

Tori Gerbig started selling clothes on eBay in 2011 to pay off student loans while she and her husband, Chris, worked at their business.

When their son arrived in the fall of 2013, Tori went on maternity leave and started a Facebook group to boost sales. “We’ve had people come shopping from the trunk of my car, our house and our dining room,” she told Insider.

On January 1, 2014, the couple sounded the new year with the launch of their e-commerce site, Pink lily, and set a goal of reaching $ 50,000 in sales that year. They continued to work full time, and overnight and on weekends packed and shipped orders, bought inventory, handled customer service, and marketed their brand.





Four months later, the couple surpassed their goal of $ 50,000. The company was already more successful than expected. Tori quit her job and Chris followed a few months later. They moved their operations from their dining table to their first “warehouse,” a former 1,200 square foot barber shop. They passed space in three months, recruited their sisters and Tori’s mother, and hired their first non-family employee in August. By the end of the year, they had reached $ 4 million in sales.

“You didn’t expect the amount of work going into it,” said Chris, who was also studying his MBA when they launched the site. “It was just crazy. We got up at 2 or 3 in the morning to prepare the orders and do our homework.”

As the Gerbigs grew their business for the first year and a half, they worked 40 to 60 hours per week and on holidays, reinvesting the profits back into the business. “We used all of this just to grow the business,” Chris said. “And we were able to really grow this inventory collection in a very short period of time, which in turn increased sales, revenue and customer retention.”





Today their company, based in Bowling Green, Ky., Employs 300 people, operates a retail store and has 200,000 square feet of warehouse space, and the founders say they expect exceed $ 100 million in sales this year. Last year, the brand made $ 65 million in revenue, nearly double the revenue from the previous year, according to documentation seen by Insider.





Greater variety, wider demographics

Often the most effective way to find the right products for your customers is to sell what you wear yourself. “The easiest way to build the brand is because I’m a customer of the brand,” Tori said.

When she started Pink Lily at the age of 27, she wanted stylish and affordable clothes. “I didn’t really like the stores at our local mall,” she said. “I liked some local shops, but their prices were just a little too high.”

As the brand has grown, the age range of its population has grown, which Tori says is 50% from 25 to 34 and 40% from 18 to 25. Adding a variety of styles, from leggings and cocktail dresses to mom and me swimwear and sets, provides more opportunities for customers to come back instead of buying once or twice a year for special occasions.

“The competition that we have in the market, they are focused only on events and wedding guest dresses,” Tori said. “But then, especially during COVID times when things have been canceled, you limit your customers.”





Don’t put all your eggs in one basket on social media

When the Gerbigs started, they said, they didn’t have to pay for Facebook ads to get clicks. But today, the algorithms that determine how often people will see a post or ad seem to change more frequently than fashion trends. Tori advised brands to spread their marketing strategies across as many platforms and channels as possible.

Pinterest has been an incredible source of growth for Pink Lily the brand account gets over 10 million monthly views, according to its profile page. In addition, she said, the brand has 1 million people signed up for text alerts and 2 million email subscribers. More recently, Pink Lily took advantage of viral moments on TIC Tac with style advice and influential content.

Pink Lily started working with marketing agencies, but has found more success with their in-house marketing team, which now numbers 10 people. “We’re very specific with who we bring into the team,” Chris said. Some employees don’t have decades of marketing experience, but have great energy and understand the brand, he said.

Buying a style makes it a Pink Lily exclusive

As of May 2021, Pink Lily was selling an average of 11,000 products on its site per day, which Insider has confirmed through the documentation. Tori said the brand offers 800 to 1,000 styles per month and is constantly adding new ones. About 70% of the inventory comes from manufacturers who produce exclusive designs for the brand, and 30% is prefabricated and purchased in bulk.

When she or her team of seven buyers find a pre-made style that they think will work well, they’ll buy all of the seller’s inventory. This way, the style can only be purchased on Pink Lily, although it was not made exclusively for the brand.





Tori interviews her clients to find out what they want

Pink Lily uses the live streaming capabilities of Facebook and Instagram to survey customers in real time and provide insight into the new inventory. Sometimes Tori goes live during a visit to a vendor to ask viewers what they think about styles as she browses them.

“We don’t show them all the styles because there’s no way we can show them a thousand different styles every month,” she said, “but we predict what the trends will be ahead of time.” Proven styles like animal prints can skip the survey and go straight to the yes stack. “We pretty much know anything we wear in animal print, they’re going to love it,” she added.

Tori said she noticed a slight age difference between Facebook users, who look older, and Instagram users, who look younger. This can be an advantage to better understand how to adapt styles to these age groups.

620-member ambassador program is the brand’s secret sauce





Pink Lily has over a million subscribers on Instagram. Part of its large fan base is due to a powerful Ambassador program giving commissions to women who promote the brand on social media. Ambassadors earn 10% commission on each sale made through their personal link. The program has 620 members and generated $ 7.4 million in sales over the past year, according to a company representative.

Although thousands of people apply to become a Pink Lily Ambassador, the program is selective. The team examines each candidate, looking for positive, supportive women with trusted followers who typically already carry the brand. The engagement rate is more important than the number of subscribers because it is the most effective way to know if someone is having meaningful interactions with their audience that would result in sales. Tori said Ambassadors can earn up to $ 40,000 in commissions per month.





A brick and mortar store is nice to have but not necessary

In 2017, the Gerbigs opened their store in Bowling Green. While this has been a good addition to the business for brand awareness and last-minute shoppers, e-commerce traffic far exceeds in-store traffic, they said.

E-commerce “has grown so rapidly and changed so rapidly over the past few years, but in-store shopping has not,” Tori said, adding that they had no plans to expand their business from. retail because their time and energy is better spent. on e-commerce, especially as more people have turned to online shopping during the pandemic.

“When an online website literally receives millions of hits per month from satisfied customers,” added Chris, “there’s no way a retail store in a small town in Kentucky could compete with that.”