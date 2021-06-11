Brooks Brothers post-bankruptcy comeback focuses on casual wear





A year of remote working has forced many to rethink what office life will be like after the pandemic, including the retailer who has been dressing businessmen for 200 years. This is the idea behind a series of initiatives from Brooks Brothers as it prepares a relaunch after exiting bankruptcy last year. There is a new athleisure line, a mix of products with other casual items and a mascot: Henry the sheep. That decision is overdue, said Ken Ohashi, who took over as chief executive in January with a plan to further capture spending from regular Brooks Brothers customers. Even before the pandemic, buyers’ tastes were shifting away from dressier clothes to more casual offerings. “He has an incredibly loyal customer,” Ohashi said in an interview. “But the reality is that Brooks Brothers has lost a ton of market share from the casual side of the business to its competitors over the past few years.” However, changing a centuries-old image is not easy. New York-based Brooks Brothers will try to add more casual shirts, suits and bottoms, with items like knits and sweaters. It’s alongside new lines of men’s and women’s sports including hoodies and sweatpants. The company will still use its Golden Fleece logo, but added its modernized mascot this month to represent the new vibe. Named after the founder of the company, “Henry” appears on a t-shirt for sale with his image in an un-tucked shirt and sleeves rolled up (although he still wears a tie and wing tips, naturally). The company, founded over 200 years ago in Lower Manhattan, has also hired Bergdorf Goodman alumnus Michael Bastian as its creative director. The strategy makes sense, said Michael Stone, president of brand and licensing company Beanstalk, even conservative dressers looking for more casual looks. “It’s a big market,” he says. The big challenge is to restore the image of Brooks Brothers after so many years. “In general, it’s very difficult for a retailer to correct and change their brand identity,” Stone said. “It’s okay take a great design, a great product, and a lot of marketing to get the word out. Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy last year, part of a wave of retailers seeking court protection as the pandemic took Americans away from office life. Even before that, Brooks Brothers, which considers itself the nation’s oldest clothing retailer, struggled to keep up with changing consumer tastes and struggled with expensive leases. It now operates more than 630 stores worldwide, including 170 in the United States. Authentic Brands Group has acquired Brooks Brothers from bankruptcy with SPARC Group, a joint venture with mall owner Simon Property Group, adding it to a portfolio of other formerly bankrupt retailers, including Forever 21. Authentic is preparing for an IPO. on the stock market, Bloomberg reported last month. Although Brooks Brothers are known to dress the Wall Street midshipman, Ohashi says his goal is to “distract him from the perception of a suit and tie brand.” Over 60% of sales were in these categories when Authentic and Simon bought it last year, and the formal side will remain the biggest part of the business, Ohashi said. But he’s working toward a goal of over 45 to 50 percent of sales. “We’re not deviating from our main customer at all,” he said. “It is our main customers who ask for a more complete assortment. ”

