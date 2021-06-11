Fashion
Large-scale YOLO nightclub in former Slims set to open in June
The name alone sparked moans when we learned last August that the 30-year-old South of Market nightclub has closed but Slim would be reopened as EDM dance club called YOLO which would only program DJs, and no live music. The initial reaction was less than exceptional. “Slim is replaced by a nightclub with a really terrible name,” declared SFGate. Broken-Ass Stuart had the same take “Slim needs to be replaced by ‘YOLO’ Douchefest nightclub.”
This festival is set to begin with a “soft opening” on Friday, June 18, according to the club’s Instagram ad above. According to KQED reports when YOLO got his license from the Entertainment Commission, “The YOLO reservation will be associated with Pure Nightclub”, a lounge club in Sunnydale also owned by this team of owners Michael Hu and Peter Lin.
The image above this post shows the oddly all-female staff of the Pure Nightclub server, and yes, they all wear t-shirts that say “Mustard on the Beat, Hoe,” over tops with ripped necklines. Photos on Pure Nightclub’s Yelp page show a very visible division between the clothes that men and women wear, and well, this is their home page.
It is not an accident. Above we see the highly gendered “dress code policy” that YOLO Nightclub will apply, which happens to be pretty much the same dress code policy like their sister club Pure. “Men are not allowed to wear women’s shorts or beaters,” the policy says. (Sir! These days we call them “longshoremen,” and that’s not a particularly recent cultural change, either.)
Yet, oddly enough, photos from their Instagram represent women in tank tops, with the obligatory “no bra” and the nipple blow.
Hoodline cannot say for sure that YOLO will have an all-female staff forced to parade primarily in lingerie. A search their available jobs on craigslist does not display any cocktail waiter positions. But Hoodline can say for sure that a review of their Instagram photos shows that women are always depicted in a highly sexualized manner, while men are never represented in a sexualized way.
Who knows, maybe this hugely heteronormative and binary differential treatment of cheesecake and cheesecake will be a hit in the famous LGBTQ + city of San Francisco. Granted, there are some high end clubs here where the men tend to wear suits and the women tend to show a bit of skin. But this is never applied as a specific policy.
A club where men aren’t allowed to wear tank tops, but women wear them very well, might not be suitable in San Francisco as well. There’s only one way to find out, and the club named for the phrase “You Only Live Once” will live at least once – but its lifespan is guesswork.
