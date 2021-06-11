Buchanan avoids major baseball upheaval in walk-in fashion

Suddenly, Sky Collins saved the Buchanans’ season, helping the Bears avoid one of the biggest upheavals in Center Section playoff history.

In his first round clash on Wednesday, No.1 seed Buchanan was in his last two strikeouts, shooting 6-5 against No.16 seed Righetti.

The Warriors (11-17), who lost 13 straight games heading into the playoffs, faced the bottom of the Bears in the seventh inning.

Evan Wallace led the Buchanan rally with a brace and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Josh Williams. That brought Collins, the No. 9 Bears hitter, to the plate.

i was just trying to get [Williams] in, Collins said. I was trying to hit a pop fly or hard ground ball in the middle to tie it up.

Collins sent the first pitch he saw over the center field wall, hitting a two-run home run to give Buchanan a 7-6 victory.

On any day, said Buchanan head coach Brad Fontes, you never know what’s going to happen in a high school baseball game.

Buchanan (26-2), ranked No. 4 on the nation’s high school baseball team by Baseball America, fell in a first hole against Righetti. The Warriors scored five runs in the first two innings against Bears starter Colton OToole, jumping on fastballs and knocking out breaking balls that landed outside the strike zone.

Righetti turned a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead in the second set with RBI singles from Matt Rivas and Andrew Gonzalez as well as a scorching wild throw.

Collins led the bottom of the second with a brace and scored in the Max Bernals RBI field. Temo Becerra followed up with a single RBI to tie the game at 5.

Austin Watson came out of the bullpen for Buchanan and threw a scoreless third and fourth inning. Watson, however, made a costly throwing error in the fifth that marked the green light for Righetti.

Righetti’s sophomore Omar Reynoso escaped a goal-laden jam in the third and blocked runners on base for the next three innings. Buchanan continued to make solid contact against Reynoso, often hitting Righetti defenders directly.

The children remained stubborn and continued to fight, Fontes said. At one point you’re hoping that in a seven-round game it’s a short game, that those row discs start to go down a bit.

They made it in the seventh inning, preparing for a dramatic winning explosion from Collins.

As soon as Collins swung the bat, he came out of the batting box. Even after seeing the ball disappear over the fence for a split second before bouncing off the field, Collins continued to sprint.

A smile developed from ear to ear as his sprint neared home plate, where his delusional Buchanan teammates awaited him.

It was the best feeling I ever had in high school, Collins said.

Two strikeouts from undergoing a monumental upheaval, Buchanan survived and advanced to the quarter-finals where he will host No.8 seed Clovis West on Friday.

Clovis West rides a big sixth round to beat Frontier

Freshman Tyler Patrick hit his first career home run on Wednesday, throwing a three-point shot into the trees from left field at Stan Bledsoe Field.

Patrick’s home run was part of a 10-point sixth inning that propelled No.8 Clovis West to a 12-3 victory over No.9 Frontier on Wednesday.

Clovis West blows him up. 2-RBI hits from Jacob Haros, Wyatt Gibson and Kaleb Latimer. Then freshman Tyler Patrick goes out into the yard for a 3-hit bomb. Clovis West 12, Frontier 2 after a sixth round of 10 points. pic.twitter.com/TF9AffeUrf – Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) June 10, 2021

Tylers’ father, head coach Kevin Patrick, is impressed with Clovis West’s offensive progress (17-10-1) over the season.

I’ve told our guys throughout the year that we’re only one shot away from being really, really good, and hopefully that continues into the next round, said Patrick.

Frontier (8-8) scored a run in the first inning against starter Jacob Floth. Floth served as the opener for the Golden Eagles, pitching 2.2 innings before giving way to Patrick. Patrick pitched 3.1 innings and took the victory.

Cayden Munster scored a two-run brace in the fourth to give Clovis West a 2-1 lead, but Frontier tied the game in the sixth when Patrick hit a batter with bases loaded.

Clovis West gave the go-ahead in the lower half of the inning on a goal-laden march. Then the floodgates opened.

Jacob Haros, Wyatt Gibson and Kaleb Latimer each recorded two RBIs with Patrick’s longball to sink Frontier.

Division I Mid Section Baseball Playoff Scores

Clovis 10, Centenary 2

Bullard 3, Center 0

Liberty 24, Clovis East 4

Stockdale 4, Tulare West 2

Buchanan 7, Righetti 6

Clovis West 12, Border 3

Sequoia 5, Clovis North 4

San Luis Obispo 7, Memorial of San Joaquin 4

Central Section Division I Baseball Playoff Scores – Quarter-Finals (Friday)

No. 8 Clovis West to No. 1 Buchanan

No. 13 Redwood to No. 5 Stockdale

No. 6 Liberty to No. 3 Bullard

N ° 15 San Luis Obispo to n ° 10 Clovis

Related