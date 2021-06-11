The Huskary Maxi Dress is Popular on Amazon





The first day of summer is just a few days away, which means now is the time to update your warm-weather wardrobe. If you are looking for versatile clothes that will keep you cool on the hottest days and save you from getting dressed in the morning, you might want to add a light maxi dress to your wardrobe.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look far to find a good option, as Amazon buyers can’t help but rave about it. this Huskary long dress. Crafted from a silky soft polyester and elastane blend, the floor-hugging dress features a v-neck, short sleeves and side slits.

The loose silhouette provides ample air circulation which buyers say keeps them cool even on sticky and wet days. Buyers love how comfortable and flattering it is, but their favorite thing seems to be that the dress has pockets, so they can carry all their essentials without carrying a bag. Many also said they were excited that the dress “stays wrinkle-free”, making it a great outfit to take on the next summer getaways.

Buy it! Huskary long dress, $ 25.99- $ 31.99; amazon.com

One customer called it the “perfect travel dress” before adding: “The material is extremely soft, the slits on both sides allow extra movement and can tie up the front for a different cute look!”

“This dress is flattering, the material is not transparent, it is very comfortable and stretchy,” wrote another. “My friends and family love it and give me a lot of compliments on it. It’s 1000 times more comfortable than jeans this time of year in the South. I have already ordered another color, and if you see me on a saturday or a sunday, that’s all i’ll wear until october. “

The popular maxi is available in sizes XS to XXL, and there are 36 colors and prints to choose from, ranging from pretty florals to classic solids and trendy tie-dye prints. Ready to wear what shoppers call their “must-have summer dress”? Buy one (or two) for as low as $ 26 below.

