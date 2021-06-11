Thor is Avengers female man at X-Men Hellfire gala





The Avengers have arrived at Krakoa’s Hellfire Gala, and it looks like Thor is getting a lot of extra attention from some attendees.

Warning: Spoilers for X-Force # 20 forward! Marvel has generated a lot of excitement for the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala event in terms of fashion and overall significance, but what has been overlooked so far is that of Thor captivating presence among the participantsX-Force # 20. Although Tony Starkhas has often been assumed to be the Avengers ‘Resident Ladies’ Man, it appears he was officially usurped by the God of Thunder. There’s no shortage of visibility when it comes to Iron Man’s tendency to be single, both in the comics and in the MCU, but normally his Asgardian counterpart isn’t as prolific when it comes to women. . That’s not to say that Thor is a hermit by any stretch of the imagination though, he’s also had his fair share of love interests, but Tony is normally the avenger most people associate with being the female man of the group. . It turns out, however, that being a god and practically being made of muscles like Thor gets a fair amount of female attention after all. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Theory: X-Mens Hellfire Gala Will Be A Red Wedding Of Wonders The creative team behind this issue (Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara, Guru-eFX, Joe Caramagna, and Tom Muller) did a great job slipping some Easter eggs into the book. While these are seemingly minor moments in the grand scheme of the problem, one certainly hasn’t been overlooked. As Domino patrols the gala as part of his X-Force security duties, guests can be seen mingling in the background. Among these guests are various Avengers, heroes, mutants, and diplomats. In the foreground of the mixture is none other than the god of thunder himself surrounded by women. One of these women is even bold enough to feel her muscles. For what is meant to be a diplomatic event, it looks like Thor can’t help but be a distraction, and a welcome one as well. What’s even funnier is that the ladies aren’t the only ones trying to be on the good side of the god. At one point, even Mr. Sinister was trying to convince Thor that he was one of the good guys. It didn’t work of course, but it was a good attempt. Hopefully the women who beat Thor didn’t endure the same level of rejection as Mr. Sinister. After all, from the picture, it looks like Thor wasn’t that embarrassed by their advances. It also means that, unfortunately for Tony Stark and his reputation as a female slayer, Thor now has ample entitlement to claim the title of Avenger’s Ladies’ Man, at least in Krakoan territory. Only time will tell how Iron Man’s pride is affected by this tragic shift in dynamics, but there’s no denying that Thor is the obvious stallion of the Hellfire Gala in X-Force # 20. Next: Iron Man Explores The Dark Origin Of The Avengers’ Mightiest Villain Marvel’s Wonder Woman put a disgusting twist on Thor’s Mjolnir turn

