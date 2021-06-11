Op-Ed: It’s time for Durham’s public schools to abolish the dress code

At 14, Avery was sent home in tears for not wearing a bra too often to school. Elena wore a dress code at the memorial to Mr. Lee, who died in the Kaffeinate explosion. A teacher told Julia that she should be a lifeguard because she liked to show off her skin. She told the school counselors and they said there was nothing to be done about it.

Incidents like this are not unusual in Durham School of the Arts. For decades, the Durhams public school system has taken positive steps to achieve gender equality. Her dress code, however, has been left in the dust, and as a concept is sexist and outdated.

I am a rising senior at DSA and have been a student there since the sixth year. I have been the subject and witness of countless sexualizing and degrading conversations around the dress code. Its application by DSA professors is inconsistent, but one thing that is always consistent is who is taken out of the classroom for raping it, sending it to the front office, and forcing it to wear a school-issued t-shirt. which fits well below the knees of even taller students (like me). It is almost always the students who are targeted by the dress code. Most often, these students are black or Hispanic. I am white.

Tyshana, a classmate of mine, says it’s no secret that the DSA unfairly targets students of color and those who feature women when it comes to enforcing the dress code. For example: Spaghetti straps, strapless tops and halter tops are not allowed, and this policy rarely affects the majority of our male classmates. Tyshana continues, students of color, or of a certain weight, are most strongly distinguished by faculty and staff.

She’s right. Administrators often focus on girls with more curves which are therefore deemed more awkward. This type of app, where our teachers decide whether or not our body is considered too sexual for a learning environment, is detrimental to the mental health of a young woman growing around her own perception of her body.

My first year a teacher commented on my chest that was out … saying I can’t believe your mom let you out of the house like that. I felt uncomfortable, but I didn’t think much about it until I spoke with other girls who had been through similar things, recalls Rhianna, a recent graduate.

There is a culture of sexual objectification at DSA disguised as a dress code. While the most important problem stems from the politics of the DPS, the application to the DSA only perpetuates the misogyny. I asked Superintendent DPS Pascal Mubengas office what is the purpose behind the dress code. A spokesperson responded that district DPS policies include a dress code to support a safe learning environment that does not materially disrupt the educational process or the functioning of the school. The DPS spokesperson redirected his statement to other resolutions that are actually good resolutions that the Durhams School Board has passed; one is the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles. The spokesperson affirmed the commitment of the superintendents to the claim that the dress code promotes student equity.

The idea that a dress code is designed to create a safe learning environment is hard for me to accept when paired with application stories that prioritize preserving modesty rather than facilitating safety in the workplace. ‘a person. For example, a student recalled being told to stand up during a tornado warning when everyone had to crouch for their safety.

My dress was an acceptable length, she said, but pulled back up so they asked me to take off my blazer to cover my butt. But when the professor saw that he had spaghetti straps on, she suggested that I stand.

The statement from Mubengas’s office is also vague and distracts attention from the central issue of the dress code. Do a girl’s navel and shoulders materially disrupt a positive learning environment? If so, we need to consider who is disturbed and why. The dress code therefore teaches boys that it is okay to objectify women and meet their needs not to be distracted rather than promoting a safe and comfortable learning environment for girls without constant harassment from women. teachers telling us to show less skin.

On the first day of seventh grade, our assistant principal walked into our class to do a dress code check, out of the blue, said yet another student, a rising freshman. All of my friends and I felt like we had to pull our shorts down and bend over to make sure our stomachs weren’t showing.

The administrators’ priorities are so skewed that once I was even taken out of the classroom on a math quiz and asked to unzip my jacket to see which shirt I was wearing, then sent off. student services. I emailed the staff member involved regarding the incident, but received no response.

It is extremely uncomfortable and demoralizing to be constantly berated for my body being sexualized by staff at my school. Although the dress code is the policy of the DPS, not all schools enforce it to the humiliating extent of the DSA. Style and fashion standards in 2021 have changed astronomically since those responsible for writing and enforcing the dress code were growing up, which means crop tops and tight clothing can seem out of the ordinary to them. , while our generation is used to seeing influencers in the media. wear these clothes all the time.

Yet this is no excuse for discriminatory disciplinary practices for dress code violations.

Dress code enforcement seems to be a priority over our education and mental health, which sends a message to young girls that covering their bodies to standards that do not distract boys is more important than becoming a confident and confident young woman. positive, along with teaching boys that sexual objectification is normal and acceptable.

The education system has a lot of work to do to level the playing field at all levels. The elimination of school dress codes is one more step in the right direction towards dismantling oppressive systemic policies that harm students.

Comment this story on [email protected].

Support local independent journalism. Join the INDY press club to help us maintain the viability of intrepid reporting and essential arts and culture coverage in the Triangle.