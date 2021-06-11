



The best men's shoes for your summer 2021 wardrobe The best men's shoes for your summer 2021 wardrobe If there's a better feeling than the sun shining, we haven't found it yet. However, until we can fly to warmer climates, chances are we'll only enjoy it for a week or two here. Which means the shoes stay firmly on our feet. But, before resorting to the dreaded combination of socks and sandals, keep reading here at Men's fashion Ireland for our best shoes to have in your summer wardrobe. Suede Penny Loafers The key to rocking shoes in hot weather is versatility. When it comes to moccasins, try to choose something made from lightweight suede. This will ensure that you have a shoe that works with all shades and textures. For any dressy daytime event, pair your loafers with chinos and a blazer. Or for an outfit worthy of any city break, fitted shorts and a shirt are the way to go. In general, your pants should not touch your shoes, so your moccasins are visible. So when you flash your ankles it goes without saying that you have to wear invisible socks. This is very important because suede absorbs sweat more easily than its leather counterpart, so you want your shoes to look and smell great. White sneakers In recent years, sneakers have grown from sportswear heroes to appropriate all-round shoes. Every man needs a pair of understated white sneakers in his wardrobe. No frills white sneakers can be worn at almost any event, so you should invest in a pair that lasts. To make sure yours will go with any outfit, try to minimize details and get a cleaning kit to keep them crisp white. Boat shoe Ignore their whimsical overtones, boat shoes are one of the easiest styles to put on and take off. They're breathable, comfortable, and available in a variety of shades, so there's a perfect one for you. They are preppy and chic, but keep in mind that you have to break them first. So, don't go out and buy a pair at the last minute and expect your feet to be blister-free. As for how to style them, steer clear of collared polo shirts, or you'll look like you're going to a frat night. And unless you go to a fancy dress party, Breton stripes are out. instead, slip on a light suit or wear it with jeans for an alternative to your trainers. Espadrilles Not everyone is comfortable with open-toed shoes in the summer. This is where espadrilles come in. they are light, comfortable and the ultimate relaxation shoe. For a laid-back, laid-back look, wear them with shorts and a tee this summer. Or for a Miami Vice vibe, put on a linen suit. The best men's shoes for your summer 2021 wardrobe







