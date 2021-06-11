Fashion
New Laure de Sagazan Wedding Dresses, Plus Past Collections
In 2011, Laure de Sagazan launched her eponymous label at the age of 25. Since then, the Parisian designer has gained international recognition, creating bridal looks for women who have an affinity for the French style. The dresses in her collections exude a sense of elegance and romance and are still in fashion with the present times.
Forward, the latest collections from Laure de Sagazan.
Laure de Sagazan Civil 2021
For her Civil 2021 collection, de Sagazan embraces the present, creating timeless looks for brides who are planning to run away or have a civil ceremony. Although this is only a collection of four dresses, the designer offers a dress for women of all sizes and styles, as seen with the silhouette of the wrap dress of “Chopin” and the baby doll design by “Ravel”. Take a look below!
Chopin
The cup: V-neck wrap dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The enveloping silhouette
Fraying
The cup: Mini straight dress
Equipment: Silk blend jacquard
The wow factor: Puff sleeves at the elbows
Coltrane
The cup: Mid-length dress with long sleeves
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: The belt around the waist
Redness
The cup: Short-sleeved midi dress
Equipment: Crepe
The wow factor: the sublime illusion “top and skirt”
Laure de Sagazan Fall 2020
For fall 2020, Laure de Sagazan was inspired by the south of France in particular, the Côte d’Azur in the 1960s. Scroll below to see the recent collection.
Modiano
Open back lace dress.
Marceau
Lace and linen dungarees.
resnais
High neck top with ruffles.
Alma
Straight dress with buttoned details at the back and cap sleeves.
Torigny
Classic slip dress with lace bodice and ruffle detail at the waist.
Dolan
Straight dress with lace cap sleeves and plunging V-neckline.
Bazin & Albertia
High neck lace top and lace skirt.
Ferré
Open back dress with lace cap sleeves.
Jarry
Cropped top with scalloped lace detail and matching skirt.
Adamo
Classic shift dress with lace top and cap sleeves.
Laure de Sagazan Fall 2019
Laure de Sagazan presented her latest collection of wedding dresses during Bridal Fashion Week. Scroll down to see the latest wedding dresses from the French designer.
Laure de Sagazan Spring 2019
Below are the looks from Laure de Sagazan’s spring 2019 bridal collection.
Watch 1
Short lace wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves.
Watch 2
Mid-length wedding dress in point esprit with three-quarter length lace sleeves.
Watch 3
Short wedding dress with V-neck adorned with lace.
Watch 4
Short crepe wedding dress with lace cap sleeves.
Watch 5
Short wedding dress with eyelet sleeves and buttons at the back.
Watch 6
Short lace wedding dress with ruffled cap sleeves and V-neck, Laure de Sagazan
