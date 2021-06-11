Connect with us

New Laure de Sagazan Wedding Dresses, Plus Past Collections

In 2011, Laure de Sagazan launched her eponymous label at the age of 25. Since then, the Parisian designer has gained international recognition, creating bridal looks for women who have an affinity for the French style. The dresses in her collections exude a sense of elegance and romance and are still in fashion with the present times.

Forward, the latest collections from Laure de Sagazan.

Laure de Sagazan Civil 2021

For her Civil 2021 collection, de Sagazan embraces the present, creating timeless looks for brides who are planning to run away or have a civil ceremony. Although this is only a collection of four dresses, the designer offers a dress for women of all sizes and styles, as seen with the silhouette of the wrap dress of “Chopin” and the baby doll design by “Ravel”. Take a look below!

Chopin

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


The cup: V-neck wrap dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The enveloping silhouette

Fraying

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


The cup: Mini straight dress

Equipment: Silk blend jacquard

The wow factor: Puff sleeves at the elbows

Coltrane

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


The cup: Mid-length dress with long sleeves

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: The belt around the waist

Redness

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


The cup: Short-sleeved midi dress

Equipment: Crepe

The wow factor: the sublime illusion “top and skirt”

Laure de Sagazan Fall 2020

For fall 2020, Laure de Sagazan was inspired by the south of France in particular, the Côte d’Azur in the 1960s. Scroll below to see the recent collection.

Modiano

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Open back lace dress.

Marceau

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Lace and linen dungarees.

resnais

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


High neck top with ruffles.

Alma

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Straight dress with buttoned details at the back and cap sleeves.

Torigny

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Classic slip dress with lace bodice and ruffle detail at the waist.

Dolan

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Straight dress with lace cap sleeves and plunging V-neckline.

Bazin & Albertia

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


High neck lace top and lace skirt.

Ferré

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Open back dress with lace cap sleeves.

Jarry

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Cropped top with scalloped lace detail and matching skirt.

Adamo

Photography Jeroen Noordzij


Classic shift dress with lace top and cap sleeves.

Laure de Sagazan Fall 2019

Laure de Sagazan presented her latest collection of wedding dresses during Bridal Fashion Week. Scroll down to see the latest wedding dresses from the French designer.

Watch 1

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 2

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 3

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 4

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 5

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 6

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 7

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 8

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 9

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 10

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 11

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 12

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 13

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 14

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 15

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 16

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 17

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 18

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 19

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Watch 20

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 21

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 22

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Look 23

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Laure de Sagazan wedding dress

Laure de Sagazan Spring 2019

Below are the looks from Laure de Sagazan’s spring 2019 bridal collection.

Watch 1

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Short lace wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves.

Watch 2

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Mid-length wedding dress in point esprit with three-quarter length lace sleeves.

Watch 3

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Short wedding dress with V-neck adorned with lace.

Watch 4

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Short crepe wedding dress with lace cap sleeves.

Watch 5

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Short wedding dress with eyelet sleeves and buttons at the back.

Watch 6

Courtesy of Laure de Sagazan


Short lace wedding dress with ruffled cap sleeves and V-neck, Laure de Sagazan

